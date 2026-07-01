This $200 Credit Card Bonus Might Be the Easiest Money You'll Earn All Year

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) has a solid welcome offer right now, and it's some of the easiest money you'll pick up all year. Just spend $500 in your first 3 months and $200 cash back is all yours.

But the bonus is only one of the reasons I recommend this card right now. It won our Best Cash Back Card award for 2026, and I've carried it myself for almost a decade.

I've been a Chase customer for nearly 15 years. The welcome offer gets you in the door, but everything after it is why the card stays in my wallet.

Spend $500, get $200 back in your first 3 months

The Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s current welcome offer is refreshingly simple: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's a really low spending bar, shaking out to just under a couple hundred dollars a month. Most households could reach that with grocery trips only, or even just covering a big utility bill.