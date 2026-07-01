This $200 Credit Card Bonus Might Be the Easiest Money You'll Earn All Year
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) has a solid welcome offer right now, and it's some of the easiest money you'll pick up all year. Just spend $500 in your first 3 months and $200 cash back is all yours.
But the bonus is only one of the reasons I recommend this card right now. It won our Best Cash Back Card award for 2026, and I've carried it myself for almost a decade.
I've been a Chase customer for nearly 15 years. The welcome offer gets you in the door, but everything after it is why the card stays in my wallet.
Spend $500, get $200 back in your first 3 months
The Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s current welcome offer is refreshingly simple: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's a really low spending bar, shaking out to just under a couple hundred dollars a month. Most households could reach that with grocery trips only, or even just covering a big utility bill.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn 5%, 3%, and 1.5% cash back with no annual fee
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns rewards on every purchase, and it charges no annual fee to do it.
Here's the full earning structure:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Put a $1,000 Chase Travel booking on the card and that alone earns $50 back. Stack the welcome offer on top and you're sitting at $250 in rewards in short order.
Want easy cash back plus that welcome offer? Learn more and apply in our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.
Why I've kept the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for almost a decade
I've held the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for nearly 10 years. The real edge shows up if you hold other Chase cards -- which I do.
Chase lets you pool Ultimate Rewards points across cards on the same account, so the flat-rate cash you earn here can fund travel bookings later. That ecosystem is what kept me around once travel became a priority.
As a plain cash back card, though, it still does a great job. It won't out-earn a card built around your single biggest category. What it will do is pay you on everything, every time, with nothing to remember.
The easiest $200 you'll earn, and a card you'll keep
The welcome offer is a great incentive. But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® continues to be worth it long after the bonus clears. If you spend $500 you were going to spend anyway (with the first 3 months), you'll earn the $200 cash back bonus, and walk away with a no-annual-fee card that keeps paying.
If you want to see how it measures up, compare it against the strongest welcome offers available now. For my money, though, this is the one I'd hand a friend who wants an easy win without the homework.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.