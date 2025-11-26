This 21-Month 0% APR Window Is One of the Longest You'll See in 2026
Paying off debt is America's No. 1 New Year's money resolution for 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. And it makes sense. This year we hit a record $1.2 trillion in collective credit card debt, averaging $9,326 per household.
Credit card interest rates are brutal. And when you're carrying a balance, it can feel like you're sinking -- even when you're trying your best to get ahead.
But there's one move that can give you a fresh shot at paying things down: pausing interest altogether.
This card gives you nearly two full years with 0% interest
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) comes with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available right now.
Here's what you get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- Applies to both purchases and balance transfers made within 120 days
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee
That window could mean paying no interest in all of 2026, and stretching well into 2027 too. For anyone carrying high-interest debt, that's a huge runway to finally knock it down -- without compounding interest eating away at your progress.
Let's say you move a $5,000 balance from a 25% APR card. Even after the transfer fee, you could save over $1,200 in interest by using the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and paying it off steadily over the intro period.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
It's built for peace of mind -- not perks
One trap I see many people fall into is getting distracted by credit card rewards, instead of focusing on paying off debt.
Cash back, airline miles, welcome bonuses -- they're tempting. But if you're carrying a balance, those perks pale in comparison to what interest charges are quietly doing in the background.
That's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card skips the fluff. It's designed with a singular purpose: to give you time and space to breathe.
That said, it's not completely bare-bones. You still get:
- Cellphone protection up to $600 (just pay your monthly bill with the card; $25 deductible applies)
- Access to My Wells Fargo Deals, where you can earn cash back as a statement credit by shopping with participating merchants
But the real win here isn't in stacking rewards -- it's in skipping interest for nearly two full years.
What to consider before applying
This is one of the best balance transfer cards available right now. But there are a few fine print details to keep in mind:
- There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. This is pretty standard, but worth factoring into your overall savings math if you're moving a balance over.
- You'll need good to excellent credit. Most approvals for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card go to applicants with a solid credit history.
- Foreign transaction fees apply. It's not the best card to bring overseas.
If your goal is rewards, a travel rewards card is more up your alley. But if you're staring down debt and just want a path forward, this could be one of the most helpful cards out there.
Everyone's financial situation is different. And there's no single "best" way to pay down debt. But in a world of rising rates and relentless interest, a 0% intro APR offer spanning almost two years is rare -- and it might be the reset you've been waiting for.
Compare more 0% intro APR cards and see what fits your goals best.
Our Research Expert