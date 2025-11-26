This 21-Month 0% APR Window Is One of the Longest You'll See in 2026

Paying off debt is America's No. 1 New Year's money resolution for 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. And it makes sense. This year we hit a record $1.2 trillion in collective credit card debt, averaging $9,326 per household.

Credit card interest rates are brutal. And when you're carrying a balance, it can feel like you're sinking -- even when you're trying your best to get ahead.

But there's one move that can give you a fresh shot at paying things down: pausing interest altogether.

This card gives you nearly two full years with 0% interest

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) comes with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available right now.

Here's what you get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after

Applies to both purchases and balance transfers made within 120 days

Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5

$0 annual fee

That window could mean paying no interest in all of 2026, and stretching well into 2027 too. For anyone carrying high-interest debt, that's a huge runway to finally knock it down -- without compounding interest eating away at your progress.

Let's say you move a $5,000 balance from a 25% APR card. Even after the transfer fee, you could save over $1,200 in interest by using the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and paying it off steadily over the intro period.