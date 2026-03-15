This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Help You Wipe Out Debt in 2026
Most people in debt think they have a spending problem. That might be semi-true, but a lot of the time, they actually have an interest rate problem.
With today's average credit card interest rate around ~21%, a huge chunk of monthly payments get sucked away by interest, making it hard to progress on the debt balance.
The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) exists to fix that. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now for balance transfers, and can give you the breathing room to help you wipe out debt faster.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
What 21 months of 0% intro APR could mean for your wallet
Most cards that offer 0% intro APR give you a 12-month or maybe 15-month window of no interest. That's fine in many cases.
But the Chase Slate® offers an ultra-long 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. (An 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after.)
Cards that offer 21 months are in a whole different category. The longer the intro APR window, the more time you have to get ahead of debt. This is especially important for big balances.
Here's a quick look at what the math could look like on a $10,000 balance:
|Scenario
|Monthly Payment
|Interest Paid
|Months to Pay Off
|21% APR card (current avg)
|$500
|~$2,400+
|25 months
|0% intro APR (21 months)
|$500
|$0
|21 months
With a $500 monthly payment, you could wipe out $10,000 in exactly 21 months -- paying zero interest. That's potentially thousands of dollars back in your pocket just by moving the balance.
To be fair, the Chase Slate® charges a balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. On a $10,000 transfer, that's $500 upfront -- but compare that to potentially $2,400 in interest saved over 21 months.
The card is built for one thing: breathing room
Here's what this card is all about:
- $0 annual fee
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months; an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after
- Zero liability protection so you're not responsible for unauthorized charges
- Purchase protection for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $500 per item)
- Extended warranty protection that adds an extra year to eligible U.S. manufacturer warranties
- Access to Chase Credit Journey, which gives you your free credit score and personalized tips from Experian
There's no rewards program or sign-up bonus. It's just a simple balance transfer tool that helps protect you while you pay down the debt balance.
A payoff strategy that actually works
Here's how I'd approach this card if I were using it to pay down debt.
First, transfer your high-interest balance ASAP after you're approved. This makes the absolute most of the time window for paying no interest.
Next, divide your total balance by 21. That number is now your monthly payment target. If you stick to that payment each month you'll crush your entire debt before the intro APR expires.
Lastly, put payments on autopay and don't put new spending on the card unless you absolutely have to.
0% intro APR cards are powerful, but they're not a debt forgiveness program. If you still have a balance when your intro APR period ends, the regular variable APR kicks in on whatever remains.
If you're ready to stop paying interest and start paying down principal, this card is worth a serious look.
Read our full Chase Slate® review and see if it's the right move for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.