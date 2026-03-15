This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Help You Wipe Out Debt in 2026

Published on March 15, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Most people in debt think they have a spending problem. That might be semi-true, but a lot of the time, they actually have an interest rate problem.

With today's average credit card interest rate around ~21%, a huge chunk of monthly payments get sucked away by interest, making it hard to progress on the debt balance.

The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) exists to fix that. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now for balance transfers, and can give you the breathing room to help you wipe out debt faster.

Chase Slate®

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Chase Slate®
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

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Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. N/A

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Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter

0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.

    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
    • No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
    • Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
    • Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
    • Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
    • Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
    • Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
    • Member FDIC

What 21 months of 0% intro APR could mean for your wallet

Most cards that offer 0% intro APR give you a 12-month or maybe 15-month window of no interest. That's fine in many cases.

But the Chase Slate® offers an ultra-long 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. (An 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after.)

Cards that offer 21 months are in a whole different category. The longer the intro APR window, the more time you have to get ahead of debt. This is especially important for big balances.

Here's a quick look at what the math could look like on a $10,000 balance:

Scenario Monthly Payment Interest Paid Months to Pay Off
21% APR card (current avg) $500 ~$2,400+ 25 months
0% intro APR (21 months) $500 $0 21 months
Data source: Author's calculations.

With a $500 monthly payment, you could wipe out $10,000 in exactly 21 months -- paying zero interest. That's potentially thousands of dollars back in your pocket just by moving the balance.

To be fair, the Chase Slate® charges a balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. On a $10,000 transfer, that's $500 upfront -- but compare that to potentially $2,400 in interest saved over 21 months.

The card is built for one thing: breathing room

Here's what this card is all about:

  • $0 annual fee
  • 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months; an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after
  • Zero liability protection so you're not responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Purchase protection for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $500 per item)
  • Extended warranty protection that adds an extra year to eligible U.S. manufacturer warranties
  • Access to Chase Credit Journey, which gives you your free credit score and personalized tips from Experian

There's no rewards program or sign-up bonus. It's just a simple balance transfer tool that helps protect you while you pay down the debt balance.

A payoff strategy that actually works

Here's how I'd approach this card if I were using it to pay down debt.

First, transfer your high-interest balance ASAP after you're approved. This makes the absolute most of the time window for paying no interest.

Next, divide your total balance by 21. That number is now your monthly payment target. If you stick to that payment each month you'll crush your entire debt before the intro APR expires.

Lastly, put payments on autopay and don't put new spending on the card unless you absolutely have to.

0% intro APR cards are powerful, but they're not a debt forgiveness program. If you still have a balance when your intro APR period ends, the regular variable APR kicks in on whatever remains.

If you're ready to stop paying interest and start paying down principal, this card is worth a serious look.

Read our full Chase Slate® review and see if it's the right move for you.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.