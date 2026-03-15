This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Help You Wipe Out Debt in 2026

Most people in debt think they have a spending problem. That might be semi-true, but a lot of the time, they actually have an interest rate problem.

With today's average credit card interest rate around ~21%, a huge chunk of monthly payments get sucked away by interest, making it hard to progress on the debt balance.

The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) exists to fix that. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now for balance transfers, and can give you the breathing room to help you wipe out debt faster.