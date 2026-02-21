This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Save You Thousands in Interest

If you're carrying a credit card balance, fighting monthly interest can feel impossible.

A long 0% intro APR window changes that math immediately.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) has an intro APR offer on purchases and qualifying balance transfers that lasts nearly two full years-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. That's valuable time where interest doesn't pile on while you're trying to pay the balance down.

And if you run the numbers, the savings can easily cross into the thousands.

What this window actually does for you

A lot of 0% intro cards give you 12 or 15 months of relief, but the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you almost two years.

With this card you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.

Let's say you're carrying $12,000 at a 23% APR.

At that rate, you could rack up roughly $2,700 in interest over 18 months if you're making steady payments but not aggressively attacking the balance.

Now imagine that same $12,000 moved to a 0% intro APR card for 21 months.

Every dollar you pay goes toward principal. Not interest. Not fees. Just the balance.

That alone can shave thousands off the total cost of getting out of debt.