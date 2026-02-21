This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Could Save You Thousands in Interest

Published on Feb. 21, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you're carrying a credit card balance, fighting monthly interest can feel impossible.

A long 0% intro APR window changes that math immediately.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) has an intro APR offer on purchases and qualifying balance transfers that lasts nearly two full years-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. That's valuable time where interest doesn't pile on while you're trying to pay the balance down.

And if you run the numbers, the savings can easily cross into the thousands.

What this window actually does for you

A lot of 0% intro cards give you 12 or 15 months of relief, but the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you almost two years.

With this card you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.

Let's say you're carrying $12,000 at a 23% APR.

At that rate, you could rack up roughly $2,700 in interest over 18 months if you're making steady payments but not aggressively attacking the balance.

Now imagine that same $12,000 moved to a 0% intro APR card for 21 months.

Every dollar you pay goes toward principal. Not interest. Not fees. Just the balance.

That alone can shave thousands off the total cost of getting out of debt.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

    Read Full Review
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

How to use it the right way

A 0% intro APR card is a really powerful tool to get out of or avoid debt, not some sketchy loophole.

The goal is simple: pay the balance off before the intro APR offer ends.

That means:

  • Stop adding new debt to the card
  • Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro offer and set that as your monthly payoff target
  • Automate payments so you don't accidentally miss one

If you owe $12,000 and want to pay it off in 21 months, that's about $572 per month. It's clean math, and every payment actually moves the needle.

Miss that window, and the regular APR kicks in on whatever balance remains.

Why this card stands out

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is built specifically for interest relief. You're not paying for fancy rewards. There's a $0 annual fee, and no complicated bonus categories to track.

It's a straightforward tool: pause interest, create a payoff runway, and get out.

If your primary goal right now is reducing interest costs, that simplicity matters more than points or miles.

Who this makes the most sense for

This kind of card fits best if:

  • You're carrying high-interest credit card debt
  • Are planning to finance a new purchase
  • You have a clear plan to pay it down
  • Your credit score is strong enough to qualify

It's not a long-term rewards strategy. It's a short-term debt strategy.

A 0% intro APR window of this length gives you time. And time, when interest is paused, is powerful.

If you're serious about getting ahead instead of treading water, a card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can be one of the simplest ways to stop the bleeding and finally make progress.

Learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card right here.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.