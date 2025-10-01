This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Gives You the Breathing Room You Need

If you're carrying a credit card balance, you already know how painful interest can be. The average credit card APR sits above 21% right now, according to the Federal Reserve. On a $10,000 balance, that could mean more than $2,000 a year in interest alone.

That's why balance transfer cards with long 0% intro APR offers stand out. They give you something rare in the credit card world: time.

And the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest 0% intro APRs I've ever seen -- 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. An ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

Why this intro APR offer is a game changer

My team and I review hundreds of credit cards each year. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card not only has a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating, it took home Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2025.

A big factor was the extremely long intro APR period. While most balance transfer cards give you 12 to maybe 18 months of 0% intro APR, this one goes way beyond, offering nearly two years to chip away at debt with no interest.

Here's the deal in plain terms:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases

16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period

Balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify

Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5

Annual fee: $0

That long runway makes a big difference when you're working to pay off debt steadily without falling behind.