This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Gives You the Breathing Room You Need
If you're carrying a credit card balance, you already know how painful interest can be. The average credit card APR sits above 21% right now, according to the Federal Reserve. On a $10,000 balance, that could mean more than $2,000 a year in interest alone.
That's why balance transfer cards with long 0% intro APR offers stand out. They give you something rare in the credit card world: time.
And the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest 0% intro APRs I've ever seen -- 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. An ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
Why this intro APR offer is a game changer
My team and I review hundreds of credit cards each year. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card not only has a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating, it took home Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2025.
A big factor was the extremely long intro APR period. While most balance transfer cards give you 12 to maybe 18 months of 0% intro APR, this one goes way beyond, offering nearly two years to chip away at debt with no interest.
Here's the deal in plain terms:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases
- 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period
- Balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
- Annual fee: $0
That long runway makes a big difference when you're working to pay off debt steadily without falling behind.
How much you could save on a $10,000 balance transfer
Let's run some numbers. Suppose you transfer a $10,000 balance from a card charging 21% APR. Here's what happens:
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: You'll pay a one-time balance transfer fee of 5%, or $500. Then you'll have 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers of 0% interest to knock out the debt. Paying about $500 per month would eliminate the balance right before interest kicks in. Total cost = $500.
With no balance transfer: At a 21% APR, interest charges would stack up every month. If you only paid $500 per month, it would take you 25 months to become debt-free, and you'd pay a little over $1,900 in interest. Total cost = $1,900.
In this scenario, a balance transfer would save you about $1,400 in interest. Plus, you'd be out of debt four months earlier.
Want to calculate your savings? Use this free balance transfer calculator to show how a balance transfer could save you.
Extra perks and protection
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a few other goodies baked in:
- Cellphone protection: Up to $600 in coverage against damage or theft when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible).
- My Wells Fargo Deals: Personalized cash back offers when you shop, dine, or enjoy experiences with eligible merchants.
These extras aren't flashy, but they can put money back in your pocket if you use them.
Who should consider this card
This card isn't built for earning rewards. So if your main concern is cash back or travel points, check out our other top rewards credit cards.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's main feature is the super long intro APR. It's perfect for folks that are transferring balances from other high-interest-rate credit cards, or wanting to finance large purchases with no interest.
Most qualified applicants typically have a credit score of 670 or higher, which falls in the "good" or better range.
If you're ready to get serious about crushing your debt, and you want to pause interest for as long as possible, this card could be the lifeline you need.
The sooner you transfer, the sooner you stop paying interest.
Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert