This $250 Amazon Gift Card Offer Ends July 14 -- Here's How to Claim It in Seconds

But, this is a very limited time offer… On July 14th, this wild little gift from the e-commerce gods will go away.

For one week only, Amazon is handing out $250 gift cards to Prime members who apply and get approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees ). The best part? There's no minimum spend required. You just apply, get approved, and boom -- $250 shows up in your Amazon account.

If you've ever daydreamed about getting paid just for clicking a button… well, this comes pretty close.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval — exclusively for Prime members. Hurry, this offer ends 7/14!

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

The easiest $250 you'll earn this year

I love an easy credit card sign-up bonus. And this one truly has no big hoops to jump through to earn. Here are the deets:

What's the offer? A $250 Amazon Gift Card, delivered instantly upon approval.

A $250 Amazon Gift Card, delivered instantly upon approval. What do you have to do? Just be an Amazon Prime member and apply for the Prime Visa (and get approved).

Just be an Amazon Prime member and apply for the Prime Visa (and get approved). How fast is it? Most approvals happen in under 15 seconds. Blink and you might miss it.

Most approvals happen in under 15 seconds. Blink and you might miss it. Any fine print? $0 annual fee, no spending requirement, just apply before the offer ends on July 14th.

If you're already a Prime member and planning to spend anything at all this Prime Day… this is like Amazon paying you to do what you were already gonna do.

Ready to get your free $250? Apply for the Prime Visa here and get approved in less than 15 seconds.

Beyond the gift card: steady cash back

OK, so the $250 upfront is amazing. But the Prime Visa is actually a solid long-term card if you're even mildly Amazon-inclined.

Here's what it earns in everyday rewards for Prime members:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

Those numbers rival some of the best cash back cards on the market -- especially that 5% travel perk.

And again, there's a $0 annual fee. Which means no "Am I getting my money's worth?" guilt every year.

Wait, there are more travel protections, too

The Prime Visa card also comes with a surprisingly juicy list of protections and benefits.

I sincerely hope you'll never need to use these. But you'll be very happy to have them when life goes sideways. Here are the travel and protection perks:

Auto rental coverage

Roadside assistance

Baggage delay insurance

Purchase protection

Extended warranty

Lost luggage reimbursement

Travel accident insurance

Pro tip: If you ever manage to lose your luggage, dent your rental car, and get hit in the head by a rogue churro cart all in the same trip, the Prime Visa has you covered. (True story? No. But the protections still stand.)

So… who should get this card?

The Prime Visa really has a ton of use cases.

Heavy Amazon shoppers benefit hugely with the 5% cash rewards. But even mild shoppers can rack up some decent value. Spending just $100 per month on Amazon would get you an easy $60 back each year.

Then there's the Chase Travel earnings rate of 5% cash rewards on all purchases. That's comparable to even some of the best travel cards out there.

There's almost no downside to owning this card. Especially with this $250 limited-time offer on the table.

Get your $250 before July 14th

This is not a drill. This is not a sketchy link. This is Amazon offering you $250 just for saying yes to a card with no annual fee and solid rewards.

And sure, maybe you're still deciding which air fryer to buy during Prime Day sales. But one decision that is easy is grabbing a free $250 while you still can.

Apply for the Prime Visa now and score your $250 Amazon gift card before July 14.