This $250 Credit Card Bonus Might Be the Easiest Money You'll Earn All Year

Published on March 20, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Pssst -- want to make a quick few hundred bucks? (Who doesn't?) If so, now's the time to check out the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is already one of the better rewards cards out there. It won our award for Best Cash Back Card of 2026 for a reason. Right now, though, it's got an elevated welcome bonus that most people can earn in just a few weeks.

Here's what to know, and why now's the time to apply.

Unlock an elevated welcome bonus with minimal spending

Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn a $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's it: Spend $500 before 3 months is up, get $250 back. You might think of it as a 50% return on your first few purchases.

Consider that in 2024, the average American spent $847 a month on food alone, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you use your new Chase Freedom Unlimited® with any sort of regularity, you should easily hit the $500 spending requirement. (And if you don't, I want to know what your budget looks like…)

Once you hit it, you'll receive your $250 cash back. That's a great way to jumpstart your savings with your new card.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time Offer

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $250 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

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    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Plus: Get a 1.5% catch-all rate and great bonus categories

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a lot more than a nice bonus, though. For no annual fee, you'll also get:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

For example, let's say you spent $1,000 booking a trip through Chase Travel with your card. That'd net you $50 in rewards off the bat -- add in the welcome bonus, and you're looking at $300 in rewards in one fell swoop. Not bad.

Want to earn valuable cash back and extra bonus cash? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.

One of the lowest spending requirements out there

At the end of the day, this is about simplicity.

You're not juggling categories or forcing extra spending. You're just putting $500 of your normal purchases on the card over a span of 3 months and getting $250 back for it. That's what makes this offer stand out.

It fits into your life instead of asking you to change it. If you value easy wins over complicated strategies, this is one of the cleanest ones you'll find.

Check out our full list of all the best credit card sign-up bonuses to compare other offers available now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.