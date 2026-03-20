This $250 Credit Card Bonus Might Be the Easiest Money You'll Earn All Year
Pssst -- want to make a quick few hundred bucks? (Who doesn't?) If so, now's the time to check out the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is already one of the better rewards cards out there. It won our award for Best Cash Back Card of 2026 for a reason. Right now, though, it's got an elevated welcome bonus that most people can earn in just a few weeks.
Here's what to know, and why now's the time to apply.
Unlock an elevated welcome bonus with minimal spending
Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn a $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's it: Spend $500 before 3 months is up, get $250 back. You might think of it as a 50% return on your first few purchases.
Consider that in 2024, the average American spent $847 a month on food alone, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you use your new Chase Freedom Unlimited® with any sort of regularity, you should easily hit the $500 spending requirement. (And if you don't, I want to know what your budget looks like…)
Once you hit it, you'll receive your $250 cash back. That's a great way to jumpstart your savings with your new card.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Plus: Get a 1.5% catch-all rate and great bonus categories
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a lot more than a nice bonus, though. For no annual fee, you'll also get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
For example, let's say you spent $1,000 booking a trip through Chase Travel with your card. That'd net you $50 in rewards off the bat -- add in the welcome bonus, and you're looking at $300 in rewards in one fell swoop. Not bad.
Want to earn valuable cash back and extra bonus cash? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.
One of the lowest spending requirements out there
At the end of the day, this is about simplicity.
You're not juggling categories or forcing extra spending. You're just putting $500 of your normal purchases on the card over a span of 3 months and getting $250 back for it. That's what makes this offer stand out.
It fits into your life instead of asking you to change it. If you value easy wins over complicated strategies, this is one of the cleanest ones you'll find.
Check out our full list of all the best credit card sign-up bonuses to compare other offers available now.
Our Research Expert
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