This $250 Credit Card Bonus Might Be the Easiest Money You'll Earn All Year

Pssst -- want to make a quick few hundred bucks? (Who doesn't?) If so, now's the time to check out the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is already one of the better rewards cards out there. It won our award for Best Cash Back Card of 2026 for a reason. Right now, though, it's got an elevated welcome bonus that most people can earn in just a few weeks.

Here's what to know, and why now's the time to apply.

Unlock an elevated welcome bonus with minimal spending

Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn a $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's it: Spend $500 before 3 months is up, get $250 back. You might think of it as a 50% return on your first few purchases.

Consider that in 2024, the average American spent $847 a month on food alone, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you use your new Chase Freedom Unlimited® with any sort of regularity, you should easily hit the $500 spending requirement. (And if you don't, I want to know what your budget looks like…)

Once you hit it, you'll receive your $250 cash back. That's a great way to jumpstart your savings with your new card.