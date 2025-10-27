This 3-Card Setup Turns Everyday Spending Into Free Travel

Do you want to go all in on travel rewards? I have good news: It can be incredibly easy. You don't need to churn cards for sign-up bonuses or make spreadsheets to track your spending. I have a simple three-card combo that can easily save you hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on travel every year. There's no "travel hacking" required. Here's the lineup. 1. For most purchases: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Highlights: $0 annual fee

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Earn $200 cash back when you spend $500 within 3 months of account opening This card is your daily workhorse. Though it earns more cash back on travel and dining, the base rate of 1.5% is the real standout. Most rewards cards pay a base rate of 1% cash back (or 1X points). With no annual fee, you don't have to justify keeping the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). Just use it for most of your spending, and you'll rack up points that you can then transfer to an excellent Chase travel card…

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.74% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card



2. For travel and dining purchases: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Highlights: $95 annual fee

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

$50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel

Earn 75,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening This is the card you'll want to reach for when dining out and when booking most flights and hotels. Chase Ultimate Rewards points are flexible and easy to redeem, and they can be transferred to popular U.S. airlines and hotel chains -- sometimes for more value. Plus, you can move the points earned from your Chase Freedom Unlimited® to your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). Then all your points will be combined, and you can transfer them to airline and hotel partners if you want.

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.74% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.



3. For premium travel perks and credits: American Express Platinum Card® Highlights: $895 annual fee (see rates and fees)

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

Over $3,500 in annual value between statement credits and other benefits

in annual value between statement credits and other benefits Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. This is the card you keep for the perks, rather than daily spending. With the Platinum Card®, you can travel like a VIP without breaking the bank. Here are just some of the travel-related benefits: Access to over 1,550 airport lounges

$600 hotel credit: up to $300 in statement credits semiannually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel; The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay

$209 CLEAR® Plus credit

Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® enrollment (once every 4 or 4.5 years, respectively)

$200 credit for airline incidental fees

Premium status with certain hotel and car rental brands

Terms apply; enrollment may be required If you're a frequent flyer, then the Platinum Card® is more than worth it. And I haven't even gotten into its other benefits, like credits for streaming, dining at U.S. Resy restaurants, and much more.

Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Annual Fee $895 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line The American Express Platinum Card® isn't just a credit card — it's a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment , plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer Substantial spending credits Airport lounge access Hotel benefits Flexible travel points Annual fee Limited bonus categories Spending credits can be complicated to manage

Card Details You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you're approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you're approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025. More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply. More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required. More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required. More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details. Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out. New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That's up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required. $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible. $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.


