This 75,000-Point Welcome Bonus Caught My Eye. But Is It Worth It?
I've never had the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) in my wallet -- but with the current welcome offer, I'm seriously considering it.
Right now, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's one of the most generous bonuses you'll find on a travel card with just a $95 annual fee.
Here's why this offer stands out -- and why it might be the right time to apply.
How much are 75,000 bonus points worth?
Let's start with the basics: When you book through Chase Travel, each Chase point is worth at least $0.01, so 75,000 bonus points are worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Not too shabby at all.
But here's where it gets better: Chase recently rolled out Points Boost, a new feature that increases the value of points by:
- 1.5x on select flights and hotels
- 1.75x on some premium cabin bookings
So those 75,000 bonus points could turn into much more than $750 if you're willing to shop around. Just note that not every booking qualifies and Points Boost isn't available for all trips.
Even at the base value of at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value though, this is a super strong welcome offer for such an inexpensive travel card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Travel benefits that actually come in handy
Some travel credit cards load up on credits you'll never use. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps it simple with a few perks that are actually valuable, like:
- A $50 annual hotel credit for bookings made through Chase Travel
- Trip cancellation/interruption coverage: Up to $10,000 per person for prepaid travel
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per person for meals and lodging
- Baggage delay insurance: $100 per day (up to 5 days)
- Primary auto rental coverage: In the U.S. and abroad
- No foreign transaction fees
These benefits add real value if you travel even once or twice a year. The $50 hotel credit effectively lowers the card's $95 annual fee to $45, and a single trip delay could more than cover the cost of the card.
Everyday rewards you'll actually use
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns points on more than just travel. Here's how it breaks down:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
This makes it easy to rack up rewards without changing how you spend. If you already use a card for dining or travel, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is likely a solid upgrade.
Final verdict: Is it worth it?
Absolutely -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with one of the best welcome bonuses available on a card with such a low annual fee.
Even if you only redeem the points at the base rate of $0.01 each, you're getting at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Add in useful travel protections, solid earning categories, and a simple $50 hotel credit, and this card easily justifies a spot in most wallets.
Our Research Expert
