This 75,000-Point Welcome Bonus Caught My Eye. But Is It Worth It?

I've never had the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) in my wallet -- but with the current welcome offer, I'm seriously considering it.

Right now, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's one of the most generous bonuses you'll find on a travel card with just a $95 annual fee.

Here's why this offer stands out -- and why it might be the right time to apply.

How much are 75,000 bonus points worth?

Let's start with the basics: When you book through Chase Travel, each Chase point is worth at least $0.01, so 75,000 bonus points are worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Not too shabby at all.

But here's where it gets better: Chase recently rolled out Points Boost, a new feature that increases the value of points by:

1.5x on select flights and hotels

So those 75,000 bonus points could turn into much more than $750 if you're willing to shop around. Just note that not every booking qualifies and Points Boost isn't available for all trips.

Even at the base value of at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value though, this is a super strong welcome offer for such an inexpensive travel card.