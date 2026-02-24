This Amazon Card Bonus Is the Easiest $150 You'll Ever Earn
I've been writing about personal finance for years, covering mostly credit cards and rewards strategies for a living. So I was a little embarrassed when I learned last year that I'd been sleeping on one of the best no-brainer card offers hiding in plain sight.
The Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees). It had been right there the whole time under my nose.
Once I found it, I applied immediately. Not only is the welcome offer basically like getting free money, but it makes all my future Amazon orders a little cheaper.
Here's what you need to know.
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card, instantly
Right now for new cardholders: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
You don't have to charge a single purchase and there's no waiting period to qualify. The gift card lands in your Amazon account the moment you're approved.
I've reviewed a lot of welcome offers. This one is genuinely rare.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Rewards on every Amazon order
The $150 is a great reason to apply. But the ongoing rewards are why this card stays in my wallet -- at least for Amazon spending.
Here's how the rewards break down:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
That 5% rate for spending in the Amazon ecosystem is excellent. If you're doing a weekly grocery run at Whole Foods, that cash back adds up fast. But even if you're only placing an occasional order, it's probably the highest reward rate you'll find on a no-annual-fee card.
Rewards post as early as the next day and can be applied directly at Amazon checkout -- no waiting or complicated redemption portals.
Who this card actually makes sense for
I'll be straight with you: this card isn't for everyone.
You need an active Amazon Prime membership to qualify. Currently, Prime runs $139 per year (or $14.99/month), so if you're not already a member, factor that in.
But if you're already paying for Prime, you're essentially leaving money on the table every time you check out on Amazon without this card.
I use the Prime Visa exclusively within the Amazon ecosystem. Amazon orders, visiting Whole Foods (this is rare for me but happens sometimes), etc. For everything else -- restaurants, travel, everyday spending -- I use other rewards cards that are better optimized for those categories.
There's no rule that says you can only have one rewards card, and a smart wallet uses the right card for the right purchase.
If Amazon is already part of your regular spending life, this card is a pretty easy yes. The $0 annual fee means there's no ongoing cost to keep it. And the welcome offer alone is worth the five minutes it takes to apply.
Our Research Expert
