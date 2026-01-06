This Amazon Card Bonus Is the Easiest $250 You'll Ever Earn
Even the easiest-to-earn credit card bonuses typically make you spend something to earn them. It might only be a few hundred dollars over the course of months, but it's pretty rare to find a card that gives you a bonus instantly upon card approval.
The Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is one of them.
That's right -- Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. This offer ends at 6:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 8, though, so you'll have to hurry if you want to get it.
Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why now's absolutely the time to apply.
Unlock strong earning rates on online purchases and more
The Prime Visa is one of my favorite no-annual-fee cards out there, and that's not just for its welcome bonus. You'll also earn:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
At those rates, your rewards can add up pretty fast. If you spend just $300 a month on Amazon purchases, for example, you're looking at $180 in rewards over the course of the year -- not to mention any of the card's other categories.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Land $250 instantly upon approval today
The standard offer on the Prime Visa is pretty solid -- but if you're looking for maybe the easiest $250 you'll ever earn, you'll have to act fast.
I already took advantage of this offer myself, and can't recommend it enough. I also love how it hasn't changed a thing about my spending habits. I'm still spending at Amazon, gas stations, restaurants and everywhere else like I always have -- only now I'm getting tons of rewards for doing it.
Want to join me? Read our full review of the Prime Visa today to apply and earn your $250 gift card upon approval.
Our Research Expert