This Amazon Card Bonus Is the Easiest $250 You'll Ever Earn

Even the easiest-to-earn credit card bonuses typically make you spend something to earn them. It might only be a few hundred dollars over the course of months, but it's pretty rare to find a card that gives you a bonus instantly upon card approval.

The Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is one of them.

That's right -- Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. This offer ends at 6:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 8, though, so you'll have to hurry if you want to get it.

Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why now's absolutely the time to apply.

Unlock strong earning rates on online purchases and more

The Prime Visa is one of my favorite no-annual-fee cards out there, and that's not just for its welcome bonus. You'll also earn:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

At those rates, your rewards can add up pretty fast. If you spend just $300 a month on Amazon purchases, for example, you're looking at $180 in rewards over the course of the year -- not to mention any of the card's other categories.