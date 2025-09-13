This Amex Card Pays 6% Back at U.S. Supermarkets, and It's a Game-Changer for Families

If you're still wincing at grocery store receipts, you're not alone. Every time I swipe my card at checkout, I feel like I should get a thank-you note for funding the store's next renovation. But here's the thing: I've learned that the right card can make those painful grocery runs way more rewarding.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the few cards that makes everyday family spending actually feel smart instead of draining. And if you've got a fridge to fill, it could easily become your most valuable card.

Why this card stands out

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is famous for its 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). Terms apply. That's not some limited-time promo. It's the card's main event, and it adds up fast.

The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But for families with high grocery spending, it's easy to make that amount back and still come out way ahead.

Here's how: If you spend $500 a month on groceries (pretty average for families), that's $6,000 a year. With this card, you'd get $360 back annually just from food shopping. Stack in other rewards, and you'll see why it's so popular.