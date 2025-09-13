This Amex Card Pays 6% Back at U.S. Supermarkets, and It's a Game-Changer for Families
If you're still wincing at grocery store receipts, you're not alone. Every time I swipe my card at checkout, I feel like I should get a thank-you note for funding the store's next renovation. But here's the thing: I've learned that the right card can make those painful grocery runs way more rewarding.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the few cards that makes everyday family spending actually feel smart instead of draining. And if you've got a fridge to fill, it could easily become your most valuable card.
Why this card stands out
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is famous for its 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). Terms apply. That's not some limited-time promo. It's the card's main event, and it adds up fast.
The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But for families with high grocery spending, it's easy to make that amount back and still come out way ahead.
Here's how: If you spend $500 a month on groceries (pretty average for families), that's $6,000 a year. With this card, you'd get $360 back annually just from food shopping. Stack in other rewards, and you'll see why it's so popular.
Show your math: groceries alone
- Spend: $6,000/year
- Cash back: $360
- Minus annual fee after first year
- Net gain: $265 -- and that's before factoring in gas, streaming, or other spending.
For many households, this card's payoff is bigger than any "couponing strategy" you could dream up.
Who it's best for
- Families and couples who spend big at supermarkets.
- Anyone juggling streaming subscriptions (it basically makes binge-watching profitable).
- Drivers and commuters who spend a few hundred a month on gas or transit.
If you mostly eat out or don't cook much at home, this might not be the perfect fit. But for the majority of households, it's one of the easiest wins in the credit card world. Read our full review and apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today.
Why I recommend it
I've spent years writing about personal finance, and cards like this are why I always tell people: Let your everyday spending work for you. You don't need to chase complicated travel points or luxury perks. Sometimes the smartest play is just picking up cash back where you already spend the most.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is built exactly for that. And if you're still using a no-rewards debit card at the grocery store? That's like walking past free money every single week. Check out our list of the best credit cards for gas and grocery spending to find a good fit for you.
