This Bank of America Business Card Could Earn You $1,200+ in 2026
2026 is shaping up to be a big year for small businesses. As you're goal setting and thinking about expanding, hiring, or just trying to stay lean and profitable, it's worth exploring whether a new business credit card can boost your bottom line, too.
I've reviewed hundreds of cards, and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is a great deal right now. It's low-effort, high-reward -- especially if you're already banking with Bank of America.
Here's how it could realistically earn your business over $1,200 this year just by doing what you're already doing.
Easy cash back with $0 annual fee
The last thing you want as a business owner is another expense to manage, and a complicated rewards system. That's why this card is one of my top picks for businesses in 2026.
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card has no annual fee, and earns easy cash back on everything you buy.
Here are the key features:
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
- No annual fee
- $300 cash back after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening
- Flexible redemption options, including direct deposit, statement credit, or mailed check
And if you're part of the Preferred Rewards for Business program with Bank of America, you can potentially get 25%-75% more cash back depending on your account tier. That's a huge multiplier on autopilot.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$300 cash back
-
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $300 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.
-
- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
-
- Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business Platinum Honors tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How much you could earn in 2026
Let's say your business spends around $5,000 per month, which is fairly typical for small operations when you factor in inventory, ads, subscriptions and travel.
Here's how all that spending would accrue cash back in a year:
- $60,000 x 1.5% = $900 cash back
- Preferred Rewards (25% boost) = $1,125 cash back
- Preferred Rewards (75% boost) = $1,575 cash back
Add in the $300 welcome offer (after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening), and you're looking at $1,200-$1,875+ in total value depending on your rewards tier.
That's a solid payout for simply routing your regular business expenses through one card.
Who this card is best for
This card is ideal for business owners who want steady cash back without overthinking categories or limits. It's even more rewarding if you already bank with Bank of America and can unlock the Preferred Rewards boost.
Bottom line: If you've been meaning to upgrade your business card for 2026, this one makes it easy to earn more from your everyday operations -- without adding extra work.
Explore all of our top small business card picks for 2026, and set your business up for a strong year ahead.
Our Research Expert