This Bank of America Business Card Could Earn You $1,200+ in 2026

Published on Jan. 16, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for small businesses. As you're goal setting and thinking about expanding, hiring, or just trying to stay lean and profitable, it's worth exploring whether a new business credit card can boost your bottom line, too.

I've reviewed hundreds of cards, and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is a great deal right now. It's low-effort, high-reward -- especially if you're already banking with Bank of America.

Here's how it could realistically earn your business over $1,200 this year just by doing what you're already doing.

Easy cash back with $0 annual fee

The last thing you want as a business owner is another expense to manage, and a complicated rewards system. That's why this card is one of my top picks for businesses in 2026.

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card has no annual fee, and earns easy cash back on everything you buy.

Here are the key features:

  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
  • No annual fee
  • $300 cash back after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening
  • Flexible redemption options, including direct deposit, statement credit, or mailed check

And if you're part of the Preferred Rewards for Business program with Bank of America, you can potentially get 25%-75% more cash back depending on your account tier. That's a huge multiplier on autopilot.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.60/5
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
How much you could earn in 2026

Let's say your business spends around $5,000 per month, which is fairly typical for small operations when you factor in inventory, ads, subscriptions and travel.

Here's how all that spending would accrue cash back in a year:

  • $60,000 x 1.5% = $900 cash back
  • Preferred Rewards (25% boost) = $1,125 cash back
  • Preferred Rewards (75% boost) = $1,575 cash back

Add in the $300 welcome offer (after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening), and you're looking at $1,200-$1,875+ in total value depending on your rewards tier.

That's a solid payout for simply routing your regular business expenses through one card.

Who this card is best for

This card is ideal for business owners who want steady cash back without overthinking categories or limits. It's even more rewarding if you already bank with Bank of America and can unlock the Preferred Rewards boost.

Bottom line: If you've been meaning to upgrade your business card for 2026, this one makes it easy to earn more from your everyday operations -- without adding extra work.

Explore all of our top small business card picks for 2026, and set your business up for a strong year ahead.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.