This Bank of America Business Card Could Earn You $1,200+ in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for small businesses. As you're goal setting and thinking about expanding, hiring, or just trying to stay lean and profitable, it's worth exploring whether a new business credit card can boost your bottom line, too.

I've reviewed hundreds of cards, and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is a great deal right now. It's low-effort, high-reward -- especially if you're already banking with Bank of America.

Here's how it could realistically earn your business over $1,200 this year just by doing what you're already doing.

Easy cash back with $0 annual fee

The last thing you want as a business owner is another expense to manage, and a complicated rewards system. That's why this card is one of my top picks for businesses in 2026.

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card has no annual fee, and earns easy cash back on everything you buy.

Here are the key features:

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

on all purchases No annual fee

$300 cash back after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening

after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening Flexible redemption options, including direct deposit, statement credit, or mailed check

And if you're part of the Preferred Rewards for Business program with Bank of America, you can potentially get 25%-75% more cash back depending on your account tier. That's a huge multiplier on autopilot.