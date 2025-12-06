This Bank of America Card Comes With a 6% Cash Back Offer and a $200 Bonus Offer
Imagine if your favorite expenses came with a little cash rebate. Like getting $6 back every time you spent $100 on dinner, gas, or a new pair of sneakers.
That's exactly what the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is doing right now.
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. This could be anything from online shopping to travel to home upgrades.
And if that wasn't sweet enough, there's also a $200 cash back welcome bonus waiting after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. Here are all the deets.
Choose your category for the 6% cash back offer
First off, this card has no annual fee. So all the cash back you earn is pure upside.
Here are the earning rates with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (drops to 3% after)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Just keep in mind: the boosted 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter. Once you hit that, any additional purchases drop to 1% until the next quarter kicks in.
Here are the categories you can select from:
- Travel
- Dining
- Online shopping and streaming
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
Pro tip: You're allowed to switch categories each month through your account dashboard or the Bank of America mobile app. That means you can match your rewards to whatever you're spending the most on -- like holiday shopping one month and travel the next.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Grab a $200 bonus while you're at it
If the 6% cash back offer didn't catch your attention, this might: You can also earn a $200 cash back bonus after spending just $1,000 in the first 90 days.
That's one of the easiest credit card welcome offers to unlock right now, especially for a card with no annual fee.
Most Americans shouldn't have a problem meeting that spending requirement, especially with the holidays approaching!
And here's a fun bonus for soccer fans: Bank of America is the official bank sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, and new Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Visa® credit card holders can get special access to purchase match tickets during a limited-time window (while supplies last). See all the promotion details here.
Even better if you're a Bank of America customer
This card gets another boost if you're part of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program.
Depending on your other Bank of America services and how much you've got stashed with them, you could unlock bonus earnings on top of your regular rewards.
Here's how the Preferred Rewards tiers can boost your earnings:
|Rewards Tier
|3% Category
|Grocery/Wholesale (2%)
|Everything Else (1%)
|Gold (25% boost)
|3.75%
|2.50%
|1.25%
|Platinum (50% boost)
|4.50%
|3.00%
|1.50%
|Platinum Honors (75%)
|5.25%
|3.50%
|1.75%
Just a heads-up: The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
If you're looking for a no-fuss, high-earning cash back card that adapts to your spending habits, this one should be a top consideration. Especially if you're a current Bank of America customer in a higher rewards tier.
Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card here for more details and to apply.
For a full list of our rewards card recommendations, check out our top picks here.
Our Research Expert