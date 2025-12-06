This Bank of America Card Comes With a 6% Cash Back Offer and a $200 Bonus Offer

Imagine if your favorite expenses came with a little cash rebate. Like getting $6 back every time you spent $100 on dinner, gas, or a new pair of sneakers.

That's exactly what the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is doing right now.

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. This could be anything from online shopping to travel to home upgrades.

And if that wasn't sweet enough, there's also a $200 cash back welcome bonus waiting after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. Here are all the deets.

Choose your category for the 6% cash back offer

First off, this card has no annual fee. So all the cash back you earn is pure upside.

Here are the earning rates with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (drops to 3% after)

for the first year in the category of your choice (drops to 3% after) 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

Just keep in mind: the boosted 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter. Once you hit that, any additional purchases drop to 1% until the next quarter kicks in.

Here are the categories you can select from:

Travel

Dining

Online shopping and streaming

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

Pro tip: You're allowed to switch categories each month through your account dashboard or the Bank of America mobile app. That means you can match your rewards to whatever you're spending the most on -- like holiday shopping one month and travel the next.