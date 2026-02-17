This Bank of America Card Comes With a 6% Cash Back Offer and a $200 Bonus Offer

There are plenty of credit cards that let you earn rewards on their terms: 4% in this category, 3% in that category. But what if you want to earn rewards on the things you actually spend on?

If so, I've got a card for you: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. This no-annual-fee card lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- plus, you'll have the opportunity to earn an easy welcome bonus as the cherry on top.

Here's what to know before landing the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

Get 6% cash back in a category of your choice

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll earn:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% back after that);

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

It's worth noting that the elevated earning rate has a spending cap: The 6% rate applies to up to $2,500 in purchases each quarter in combined choice category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs. After that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% back on everything.

Then -- stick with me -- after your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps will apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.

The list of choice categories isn't too shabby, either. You can choose from:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You can also change your bonus category every month as needed -- just keep in mind that if you don't make a change, your previous month's selection will roll over.