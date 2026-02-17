This Bank of America Card Comes With a 6% Cash Back Offer and a $200 Bonus Offer
There are plenty of credit cards that let you earn rewards on their terms: 4% in this category, 3% in that category. But what if you want to earn rewards on the things you actually spend on?
If so, I've got a card for you: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. This no-annual-fee card lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- plus, you'll have the opportunity to earn an easy welcome bonus as the cherry on top.
Here's what to know before landing the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
Get 6% cash back in a category of your choice
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll earn:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% back after that);
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
It's worth noting that the elevated earning rate has a spending cap: The 6% rate applies to up to $2,500 in purchases each quarter in combined choice category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs. After that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% back on everything.
Then -- stick with me -- after your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps will apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.
The list of choice categories isn't too shabby, either. You can choose from:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
You can also change your bonus category every month as needed -- just keep in mind that if you don't make a change, your previous month's selection will roll over.
A solid $200 welcome bonus
Want to earn an easy couple hundred bucks? With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can do just that. New cardholders can earn $200 cash back after making $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
This welcome bonus has a relatively low spending requirement compared to some of the other top sign-up bonus offers across the credit card space. It can likely be achieved with just your usual day-to-day spending. An easy win.
An intro APR offer, too
If you're looking to save on an upcoming purchase or balance transfer, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can help with that as well.
The card comes with a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's a pretty strong intro APR offer, especially for a card with such high earning rates -- and you'll get it for both purchases and balance transfers.
Add it all up, and you're looking at one of the more valuable cash back cards out there, especially for the first year -- one that lets you rack up rewards how you want.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.
Our Research Expert
