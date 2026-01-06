This Bank of America Card Is Our Top Gas Card for 2026
On average, licensed drivers in the U.S. travel about 13,500 miles per year per the latest data from the Federal Highway Administration. That's a lot of time behind the wheel -- and a lot of money spent on fuel.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is our top pick for gas spending in 2026 because it lets you earn elevated cash back where you actually spend, with added perks that extend beyond the pump.
Fuel up and get paid back
One of the best parts of this card is that you get to choose where you earn the most cash back. And if gas is your biggest monthly expense, you can make that your top category.
Here's how the rewards break down:
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (options include: gas and EV charging, dining, travel, online shopping, drugstores, or home improvement)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
After the first year, your chosen category earns 3% instead of 6%, which is still solid for a cash back card.
Just note: The 6% and 2% rates apply to your first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter across your chosen category and grocery/wholesale spend. After that, those purchases earn 1% until the next quarter resets.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Easy $200 welcome offer
On top of the bonus rates, new cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That's a nice head start, like getting an extra fill-up or two on the house, depending on your local fuel prices.
0% intro APR if you need a little breathing room
If you've got a big purchase coming up, or maybe a balance to pay down from another high-interest card, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can help.
It includes a 0% intro APR for your first 15 billing cycles on both purchases and balance transfers (if made within 60 days of opening the account). After that, an ongoing APR of 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) kicks in -- depending on your credit profile.
If you're transferring a balance, there's a balance transfer fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%. (And just a heads-up -- you can't use this feature to pay off other Bank of America accounts.)
Using a 0% intro APR card is a great way to tackle debt without racking up interest -- or if you just need a bit of cushion for larger expenses.
Final thoughts: A top gas card with everyday flexibility
If you're spending a lot of time (and money) on the road, having a cash back card that rewards your biggest expenses just makes sense. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you do exactly that.
And while gas may be your priority today, you can easily switch your bonus category month to month, making this a flexible long-term pick even after the first year.
Want to learn more? Check out our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card here.
Our Research Expert