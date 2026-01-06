This Bank of America Card Is Our Top Gas Card for 2026

On average, licensed drivers in the U.S. travel about 13,500 miles per year per the latest data from the Federal Highway Administration. That's a lot of time behind the wheel -- and a lot of money spent on fuel.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is our top pick for gas spending in 2026 because it lets you earn elevated cash back where you actually spend, with added perks that extend beyond the pump.

Fuel up and get paid back

One of the best parts of this card is that you get to choose where you earn the most cash back. And if gas is your biggest monthly expense, you can make that your top category.

Here's how the rewards break down:

Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (options include: gas and EV charging, dining, travel, online shopping, drugstores, or home improvement)

for the first year in the category of your choice (options include: gas and EV charging, dining, travel, online shopping, drugstores, or home improvement) 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

After the first year, your chosen category earns 3% instead of 6%, which is still solid for a cash back card.

Just note: The 6% and 2% rates apply to your first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter across your chosen category and grocery/wholesale spend. After that, those purchases earn 1% until the next quarter resets.