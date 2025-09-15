This Bank of America Card Now Pays 6% Cash Back for a Year

If you've been waiting for a sign to finally apply for a new cash back card, this might be it. Bank of America just gave one of its most flexible cards a serious upgrade: 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.

That's an eye-popping rate for a no-annual-fee card, and it's not buried in some complicated rotating calendar. You pick the category, you earn the rewards. Simple as that.

How the rewards break down

Here's what the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is offering right now:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Options include: Gas and EV charging stations Online shopping (plus cable, internet, phone plans, and streaming) Dining Travel Drug stores and pharmacies Home improvement and furnishings

for the first year in the category of your choice. Options include: 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

There's one catch: the 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter. After that, it drops to 1% until the next quarter resets.

Going forward, you'll still get 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category (still a solid rate, especially compared to most no-annual-fee cards).