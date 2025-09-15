This Bank of America Card Now Pays 6% Cash Back for a Year
If you've been waiting for a sign to finally apply for a new cash back card, this might be it. Bank of America just gave one of its most flexible cards a serious upgrade: 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.
That's an eye-popping rate for a no-annual-fee card, and it's not buried in some complicated rotating calendar. You pick the category, you earn the rewards. Simple as that.
How the rewards break down
Here's what the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is offering right now:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Options include:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping (plus cable, internet, phone plans, and streaming)
- Dining
- Travel
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
There's one catch: the 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter. After that, it drops to 1% until the next quarter resets.
Going forward, you'll still get 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category (still a solid rate, especially compared to most no-annual-fee cards).
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The $200 cash back welcome bonus
On top of that 6% promo, new cardholders can snag a $200 cash back bonus after spending just $1,000 in the first 90 days. That's a pretty easy target to hit if you put everyday expenses on the card.
Boost it even further with Preferred Rewards
If you already keep money with Bank of America or Merrill, you can qualify for their Preferred Rewards® program. Depending on your tier, you'll earn 25% to 75% more cash back on top of your standard rewards. (Applies to the base 3% choice category cash back in your first year.)
That means your choice category rewards could climb as high as 8.25% during the first-year promo. And after that, you could still earn up to 5.25%.
Fees and extras
This card stays beginner-friendly:
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. The regular 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
- Cash rewards don't expire as long as your account is open.
- Contactless chip card tech for easier checkout.
The balance transfer option is worth a look if you're carrying debt. Though remember: 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
Finally start earning real cash back and learn more about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now.
Who should grab this card
This offer makes the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card one of the best no-annual-fee cards on the market right now.
- If you spend big in one of the 6% categories (think gas, dining, or online shopping), you'll rack up serious rewards in your first year.
- If you're a Bank of America customer with Preferred Rewards, it stays valuable even after the promo ends.
- And if you just want a straightforward, flexible rewards card with no annual fee, this one checks the box.
