This Bank of America Card Offers 0% APR Into 2026 -- and 6% Cash Back
I've seen a lot of credit card offers over the years, and most of them fall short in some way. Either the rewards aren't worth much, or they're too hard to use. But the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the few that get it right.
And right now, it's offering a combo I almost never see:
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. At the end of the intro period the standard 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply.
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
- $0 annual fee
That means you get breathing room to pay down debt and top-tier rewards, all without paying a dime in fees. It's one of the most practical, high-value cards I've seen in years.
Why this combo is a big deal
That 0% intro APR gives you over a year to pay off purchases or transferred balances with zero interest. Whether you've got a major expense coming up or you're finally ready to tackle existing debt, you could save a lot of money in interest charges.
But here's the part that made me do a double-take: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
Cha-ching. That's the sound of your rewards adding up.
And yes, no annual fee. That alone puts it ahead of most premium rewards cards that make you pay before you can earn.
Ready to earn up to 6% cash back and pay 0% interest into 2026? Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card today and make your money work harder -- without an annual fee.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Your rewards, your way
What makes the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card so versatile is that you're in control of your top earning category. You can pick one of the categories below to earn 6% cash back in year one, then 3% cash back after that:
- Online shopping
- Dining
- Travel
- Gas and EV charging
- Drugstores
- Home improvement
You can change the category once a month. So if you're about to book a big vacation or renovate your kitchen, you might switch categories for a month, then go back to an everyday spending category like online shopping or gas.
A bigger win for Bank of America customers
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, this card gets even better. Depending on your tier, you'll earn a 25% to 75% bonus on every purchase.
Here's what that could look like:
- Your 3% category could rise to up to 5.25%
- Your 2% category go up to 3.50%
- Your 1% base rate could go up to 1.75%
The 3% first-year bonus isn't eligible for that Preferred Rewards boost, just the regular 3% cash back in your choice category, but once the year is up, you'll still be in a great position to keep earning more if you bank with BofA.
I'd personally recommend this to friends
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card already offered strong everyday value. But with 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, a flexible rewards structure, no annual fee, and a long 0% intro APR, it's now one of the most well-rounded credit cards out there.
This is the kind of practical rewards card I'd recommend to friends.
Our Research Expert
