This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
On most cash back credit cards, a 3% return in a given category is pretty much the best you'll find. But right now, there's a Bank of America card offering twice that -- at least for your first year.
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, then 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category. That means if you spent $5,000 in your chosen category, you could earn a whopping $300 in cash back in your first year.
Here's what to know about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and why now's the time to apply.
Get 6% cash back in a chosen category and much more
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with the following earning rates:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
You'll want to know that the elevated earning rates do have a spending cap: The rates apply up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category. After that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% cash back on everything.
That means if you spent, say, $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.
After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply -- except you'll get 3% in your chosen category, not 6%.
Wondering what's on the list of choice categories? Of course you are. You can choose from:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can also change your bonus category every month, with your previous selection rolling over if you don't make a switch.
The welcome bonus is worth mentioning, too: New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Unlock more value as a Preferred Rewards member
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, did you know you can supercharge your earnings with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card? Depending on your banking tier (i.e., how much you have saved with Bank of America), you can get:
- A boost on your 3% category to 3.75%-5.25%
- A boost on your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs to 2.50%-3.50%
- A boost on your 1% on all other purchases to 1.25%-1.75%
Unfortunately, the Preferred Rewards bonus doesn't apply to the 3% first-year bonus. Still, if you're a Bank of America member looking for easy cash back, it's pretty hard to beat the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
Ready to earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice? Check out our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and apply today.
