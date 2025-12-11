This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

On most cash back credit cards, a 3% return in a given category is pretty much the best you'll find. But right now, there's a Bank of America card offering twice that -- at least for your first year.

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, then 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category. That means if you spent $5,000 in your chosen category, you could earn a whopping $300 in cash back in your first year.

Here's what to know about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and why now's the time to apply.

Get 6% cash back in a chosen category and much more

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with the following earning rates:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

You'll want to know that the elevated earning rates do have a spending cap: The rates apply up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category. After that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% cash back on everything.

That means if you spent, say, $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.

After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply -- except you'll get 3% in your chosen category, not 6%.

Wondering what's on the list of choice categories? Of course you are. You can choose from:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can also change your bonus category every month, with your previous selection rolling over if you don't make a switch.

The welcome bonus is worth mentioning, too: New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.