This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

You're probably used to earning 2%-3% back with your favorite cash back credit card. But how about a card that earns 6% back for your first year?

That'd be the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, which earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, then 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category. That's one of the highest earning rates you'll find on any cash back card -- and with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll get it for no annual fee.

Here's what to know before you hit apply.

Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with the following earning rates for your first 12 months:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category)

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Note that the elevated rates apply for up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases; after that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% on everything.

That means if you were to spend $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.

Then, in your second year and beyond, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card's choice categories include:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You can also change your bonus category each month, either online or through the Bank of America mobile app. If you don't elect to make a change, your previous selection will automatically roll over.