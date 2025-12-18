This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
You're probably used to earning 2%-3% back with your favorite cash back credit card. But how about a card that earns 6% back for your first year?
That'd be the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, which earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, then 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category. That's one of the highest earning rates you'll find on any cash back card -- and with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll get it for no annual fee.
Here's what to know before you hit apply.
Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with the following earning rates for your first 12 months:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Note that the elevated rates apply for up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases; after that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% on everything.
That means if you were to spend $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.
Then, in your second year and beyond, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card's choice categories include:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
You can also change your bonus category each month, either online or through the Bank of America mobile app. If you don't elect to make a change, your previous selection will automatically roll over.
Preferred Rewards members earn even more
Want a way to earn even more cash back? If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn an additional 25% to 75% bonus on every purchase with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, depending on your Preferred Rewards tier.
That means:
- Your 3% category could go up to 3.75% to 5.25%
- Your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs could rise to 2.50%-3.50%
- Your base 1% on other purchases could go up to 1.25%-1.75%
Unfortunately, the Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus. But when you add it all up, you're still looking at one of the most valuable cash back cards out there -- a card that lets you rack up rewards on the things you actually buy.
Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.
Our Research Expert