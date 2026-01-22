This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

Rewards cards that pay 5% cash back on everyday spending are rare. But 6%? That's almost unheard of.

Right now, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is offering 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. On top of that, you can earn an easy $200 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.

And since the card has no annual fee, any rewards you earn are pure profit.

Here's how the deal works -- and how to squeeze the most value out of it.

You pick where you earn 6% cash back

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you're not locked into a single bonus category. You choose one category to earn the top rewards rate, and you can change it once per month.

Here's what the card earns:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3% after the first year)

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

The catch: there's a (high) quarterly cap

The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter across:

Your chosen category

Grocery stores

Wholesale clubs

Once you hit that $2,500 cap, those purchases drop to 1% cash back until the next quarter begins.

That said, $2,500 per quarter is plenty for most people (about $833 per month).

Here are the categories you can choose from

Bank of America gives you a solid list of bonus categories, likely including some of your biggest expenses.

You can choose from:

Travel

Dining

Online shopping and streaming

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

The online shopping category alone can cover a ton of regular spending, like Amazon purchases, subscriptions, and more.

And if you have some big purchases coming up -- say, you're about to renovate the kitchen -- you can switch your bonus category before you buy.