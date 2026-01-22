This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
Rewards cards that pay 5% cash back on everyday spending are rare. But 6%? That's almost unheard of.
Right now, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is offering 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. On top of that, you can earn an easy $200 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.
And since the card has no annual fee, any rewards you earn are pure profit.
Here's how the deal works -- and how to squeeze the most value out of it.
You pick where you earn 6% cash back
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you're not locked into a single bonus category. You choose one category to earn the top rewards rate, and you can change it once per month.
Here's what the card earns:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3% after the first year)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The catch: there's a (high) quarterly cap
The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter across:
- Your chosen category
- Grocery stores
- Wholesale clubs
Once you hit that $2,500 cap, those purchases drop to 1% cash back until the next quarter begins.
That said, $2,500 per quarter is plenty for most people (about $833 per month).
Here are the categories you can choose from
Bank of America gives you a solid list of bonus categories, likely including some of your biggest expenses.
You can choose from:
- Travel
- Dining
- Online shopping and streaming
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
The online shopping category alone can cover a ton of regular spending, like Amazon purchases, subscriptions, and more.
And if you have some big purchases coming up -- say, you're about to renovate the kitchen -- you can switch your bonus category before you buy.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
The welcome bonus is easy to earn
$1,000 in 90 days is not a lot of spending for most people. You could probably earn the $200 cash back bonus just by charging your grocery trips, gas runs, and maybe a bigger purchase or two.
This card can be even better for Bank of America customers
If you already use Bank of America (or Merrill) and qualify for Preferred Rewards, this card can become a serious cash back machine.
Preferred Rewards gives you a boost on top of your base earnings, depending on your tier:
|Rewards tier
|3% category becomes
|2% grocery/wholesale becomes
|1% becomes
|Gold (25% boost)
|3.75%
|2.50%
|1.25%
|Platinum (50% boost)
|4.50%
|3.00%
|1.50%
|Platinum Honors (75% boost)
|5.25%
|3.50%
|1.75%
Note: The extra 3% you earn in year one does not get the Preferred Rewards boost.
How does this card stack up?
Most no-annual-fee rewards cards come in one of two flavors:
- Flat-rate cards that earn the same rate on every purchase, usually 1.5% to 2%
- Bonus category cards that earn around 3% to 5% in select categories and 1% on everything else
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card sort of falls into the second category, except:
- The first-year 6% cash back rate is higher than most cards' best rates
- The 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs adds some extra value
As for the welcome offer, a $200 bonus is pretty standard among the best cash back cards. It's a bit easier to earn (spend $1,000 in the first 90 days) than some offers, which might require you to spend $1,500 or more.
Lastly, the spending cap is high. Some cards only earn bonus rewards on about $500 in spending per month. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card has a cap about 60% higher than that.
And with no annual fee, you almost can't lose.
Ready to earn an easy welcome bonus and up to 6% cash back for a year? Click here to learn more and apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.