This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
Most cash back credit cards pick your rewards category for you. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card flips that script and lets you choose.
Right now, new cardholders earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- plus a $200 cash back welcome offer after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.
I've reviewed a lot of cash back cards. This one has a genuinely flexible setup that's hard to find elsewhere.
What the 6% cash back back actually means
That 6% cash back rate isn't a gimmick -- but there are a few details worth knowing upfront.
Here's how the rewards structure breaks down:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (first year only; drops to 3% after year one)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter across those bonus categories. After that, everything earns 1%.
So if you're a big spender in one category, keep that cap in mind. But for most people, $2,500 per quarter is more than enough room to earn big rewards.
You can change your chosen category up to once a month, which is a lot if you think about it. If gas is your biggest expense in July but online shopping spikes in November, you can shift accordingly.
Which categories can you choose from?
You pick one of the following as your top-earning category:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping/cable/internet/phone
- Dining
- Travel
- Drug stores/pharmacies
- Home improvement/furnishings
That online shopping category is a sleeper pick. A lot of people don't realize how much of their everyday spending -- subscriptions, Amazon runs, Chewy orders -- quietly falls under that umbrella.
The $200 cash back welcome offer is very achievable
Most welcome offers ask you to spend $3,000 or $4,000 in the first few months. But this one has a much lighter lift requirement.
You'll earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
For most households, that's just normal life -- groceries, a utility bill, maybe a tank of gas or two.
The 0% intro APR is a nice added perk
This card also comes with a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro period ends, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies.
That's over a year of interest-free breathing room. If you're planning a bigger purchase -- new appliances, a home project, whatever -- you can spread out the payments without getting hit with interest.
The balance transfer angle is worth noting too. If you're carrying a balance on a high-interest card right now, moving it over costs a fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 5%. So if that's your play, move early.
One heads up: balance transfers can't be used to pay off other Bank of America accounts.
The bottom line
If you want flexibility and no annual fee, this card is worth a serious look.
It's built for everyday spenders who want to actually choose where they earn the most -- not just accept whatever a card assigns them. Throw in an achievable welcome offer and a solid intro APR window, and it's a pretty compelling package.
Read our full Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
