This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

Most cash back credit cards pick your rewards category for you. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card flips that script and lets you choose.

Right now, new cardholders earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- plus a $200 cash back welcome offer after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.

I've reviewed a lot of cash back cards. This one has a genuinely flexible setup that's hard to find elsewhere.

What the 6% cash back back actually means

That 6% cash back rate isn't a gimmick -- but there are a few details worth knowing upfront.

Here's how the rewards structure breaks down:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (first year only; drops to 3% after year one)

for the first year in the category of your choice (first year only; drops to 3% after year one) 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter across those bonus categories. After that, everything earns 1%.

So if you're a big spender in one category, keep that cap in mind. But for most people, $2,500 per quarter is more than enough room to earn big rewards.

You can change your chosen category up to once a month, which is a lot if you think about it. If gas is your biggest expense in July but online shopping spikes in November, you can shift accordingly.

Which categories can you choose from?

You pick one of the following as your top-earning category:

Gas and EV charging stations

Online shopping/cable/internet/phone

Dining

Travel

Drug stores/pharmacies

Home improvement/furnishings

That online shopping category is a sleeper pick. A lot of people don't realize how much of their everyday spending -- subscriptions, Amazon runs, Chewy orders -- quietly falls under that umbrella.