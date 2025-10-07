This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

In the world of cash back credit cards, a rewards rate of 5% is about as good as you'll find. But there's a Bank of America card that tops that -- at least for your first year.

Right now with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll also get an easy-to-earn welcome bonus as the cherry on top -- all for a $0 annual fee.

Keep reading to learn how to earn this valuable first-year offer.

Get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll unlock the following earning rates for your first 12 months:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category);

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Note that the elevated earning rates have a spending cap: The rates apply up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category/grocery stores/wholesale clubs. You'll earn an unlimited 1% thereafter. That means if you were to spend $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.

After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.

The card's list of choice categories includes:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can change your bonus category each month online or through the Bank of America mobile app. If you don't make a switch, your previous selection rolls over.

And that's not all. Right now, you'll also qualify for the card's welcome offer of $200 cash back after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.