This Bank of America Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
In the world of cash back credit cards, a rewards rate of 5% is about as good as you'll find. But there's a Bank of America card that tops that -- at least for your first year.
Right now with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll also get an easy-to-earn welcome bonus as the cherry on top -- all for a $0 annual fee.
Keep reading to learn how to earn this valuable first-year offer.
Get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll unlock the following earning rates for your first 12 months:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category);
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Note that the elevated earning rates have a spending cap: The rates apply up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category/grocery stores/wholesale clubs. You'll earn an unlimited 1% thereafter. That means if you were to spend $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.
After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.
The card's list of choice categories includes:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can change your bonus category each month online or through the Bank of America mobile app. If you don't make a switch, your previous selection rolls over.
And that's not all. Right now, you'll also qualify for the card's welcome offer of $200 cash back after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Earn even more as a Preferred Rewards member
Want to get even more value out of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card? Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn more cash back, depending on your banking tier (i.e., how much you have saved with Bank of America). You can get:
- A boost on your 3% category to 3.75%-5.25% (after the first-year bonus ends)
- A boost on your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs to 2.50%-3.50%
- A boost on your 1% on all other purchases to 1.25%-1.75%
The Preferred Rewards bonus isn't applied to the 3% first-year bonus, but you'll still be able to earn tons more rewards over time.
If you're looking for a strong no-annual-fee earner, you can do a lot worse than the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Its ongoing rewards rates are super solid -- and once you factor in its valuable first-year bonus, the card becomes a no-brainer.
Ready to earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice? Check out our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and apply today.
Our Research Expert