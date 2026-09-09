This Business Card's Easy $500 Sign-Up Bonus Could Cover Your Next Big Expense
Want to earn $500 toward your next business expense without jumping through hoops? If so, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is worth a look.
Right now, the card's paying a $500 cash back bonus after you spend $5,000 in the first 90 days. You'll also get a strong flat rate -- which you can boost even further if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business member -- for no annual fee.
For small business owners and side hustlers who want simple, easy-to-earn rewards, you can't do much better. Here's what to know.
How to earn the $500 bonus
With the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards, you'll get $500 cash back once you hit $5,000 in purchases within 90 days of opening the account. That's a realistic amount for most small businesses, especially if you're still on the newer side with some start-up expenses to cover.
Bank of America deposits the bonus as cash rewards, so you can receive it as a statement credit, a deposit into a linked account, or a mailed check.
This is one of the better welcome bonuses you'll find on a no-annual-fee card. I'd recommend it to anyone who can hit the spending requirement.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases
The card also earns a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no cap and no expiration date as long as your account stays open.
I love that kind of simplicity -- you're not juggling a bunch of bonus categories, or remembering which earning rates apply to which card. On, say, $50,000 in annual spending, that's $750 back with basically zero work required.
The card also carries a 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
That's not the longest window out there, but definitely useful if a big expense hits right after you open the account. Just don't treat it as a long-term financing plan -- make sure you pay it off before the intro window closes.
Earn even more as a Preferred Rewards for Business member
If you already save with Bank of America, you can boost this top business card's flat rate even higher with the Preferred Rewards for Business program.
Keep $20,000 in combined balances across accounts, and you'll earn 25% more with your card (a flat rate of 1.87% back). Hit $50,000, and it's 50% more (2.25%). Cross $100,000, and you're earning 75% on every dollar -- a flat 2.62% cash back on everything you buy.
Those are pretty much the best flat rates you'll find on any card, period, especially one with no annual fee.
A better option if one category dominates your spending
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards is a great choice if your spending is spread across lots of categories. But if your business spends heavily in one lane, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card might be a better fit.
Instead of a flat 1.5%, the card lets you earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Choice categories include gas stations & EV charging stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services, and business consulting services.
The tradeoff is pretty simple: the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card rewards you evenly, no matter what you buy. The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card pays more, but only if your spending actually concentrates in one of its bonus categories.
You'll even get the same $500 cash back bonus after spending $5,000 in 90 days, with no annual fee attached. For businesses with one or two big spending categories that fit the choice category options, the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards is definitely the way to go.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.