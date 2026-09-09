This Business Card's Easy $500 Sign-Up Bonus Could Cover Your Next Big Expense

This is one of the better welcome bonuses you'll find on a no-annual-fee card. I'd recommend it to anyone who can hit the spending requirement.

Bank of America deposits the bonus as cash rewards, so you can receive it as a statement credit, a deposit into a linked account, or a mailed check.

With the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards, you'll get $500 cash back once you hit $5,000 in purchases within 90 days of opening the account. That's a realistic amount for most small businesses, especially if you're still on the newer side with some start-up expenses to cover.

For small business owners and side hustlers who want simple, easy-to-earn rewards, you can't do much better. Here's what to know.

Right now, the card's paying a $500 cash back bonus after you spend $5,000 in the first 90 days. You'll also get a strong flat rate -- which you can boost even further if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business member -- for no annual fee.

Want to earn $500 toward your next business expense without jumping through hoops? If so, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is worth a look.

For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases

The card also earns a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no cap and no expiration date as long as your account stays open.

I love that kind of simplicity -- you're not juggling a bunch of bonus categories, or remembering which earning rates apply to which card. On, say, $50,000 in annual spending, that's $750 back with basically zero work required.

The card also carries a 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.

That's not the longest window out there, but definitely useful if a big expense hits right after you open the account. Just don't treat it as a long-term financing plan -- make sure you pay it off before the intro window closes.

Earn even more as a Preferred Rewards for Business member

If you already save with Bank of America, you can boost this top business card's flat rate even higher with the Preferred Rewards for Business program.

Keep $20,000 in combined balances across accounts, and you'll earn 25% more with your card (a flat rate of 1.87% back). Hit $50,000, and it's 50% more (2.25%). Cross $100,000, and you're earning 75% on every dollar -- a flat 2.62% cash back on everything you buy.

Those are pretty much the best flat rates you'll find on any card, period, especially one with no annual fee.

A better option if one category dominates your spending

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards is a great choice if your spending is spread across lots of categories. But if your business spends heavily in one lane, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card might be a better fit.

Instead of a flat 1.5%, the card lets you earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Choice categories include gas stations & EV charging stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services, and business consulting services.

The tradeoff is pretty simple: the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card rewards you evenly, no matter what you buy. The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card pays more, but only if your spending actually concentrates in one of its bonus categories.

You'll even get the same $500 cash back bonus after spending $5,000 in 90 days, with no annual fee attached. For businesses with one or two big spending categories that fit the choice category options, the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards is definitely the way to go.