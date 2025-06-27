This Card Could Save You Nearly $2,000 on Travel in a Year

The Platinum Card® from American Express comes with a steep annual fee -- $695 (see rates and fees ), to be exact. But if you travel regularly and take advantage of the card's built-in value, you could come out ahead by almost $2,000 in your first year, just in travel rewards.

This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year . Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer . Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Welcome offer and earning rates

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Points are worth at least $0.01 each, and potentially even more if you take full advantage of Amex's transfer partners.

On top of the welcome bonus, you earn 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Amex's Membership Rewards points are extremely versatile and flexible, making them some of the most valuable travel rewards out there.

Annual credits

Even if you don't use rewards points, the Amex Platinum Card's annual statement credits can make it easy to recoup the $695 fee. Its annual travel-related benefits include:

A $200 airline fee credit (baggage, seat selection, etc.)

$200 in Uber Cash ($15/month plus an additional $20 in December)

A $200 hotel credit on prepaid stays booked through Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection

$189 CLEAR® Plus credit to speed through airport security

$100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit (every four to four and a half years)

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's $889 in travel in your first year, without even factoring in any points earned. If you use just some of these, you're well on the way to breaking even -- and if you use all of them, you're already there.

Ready to start saving? Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today to take advantage of its top-tier travel perks.

Lounge access, elite status, and more

Beyond rewards and credits, the Amex Platinum Card gives you access to airport lounges around the world, including Amex Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, and Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta. Frequent lounge access can easily save $30 to $60 per visit on food, drinks, and comfort. Terms apply.

You'll also get Gold status with Hilton and Marriott, which can get you late checkout, room upgrades, and free breakfast at select properties -- easily worth a hundred dollars or more per stay. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Plus, you'll enjoy benefits like:

Trip delay and cancellation insurance

No foreign transaction fees

Dedicated concierge service

Terms apply

Is the Amex Platinum Card worth it?

If you snag this card's maximum welcome bonus and take advantage of all its travel credits, you could earn more than $2,600 in tangible travel value in your first year.

Accounting for the $695 annual fee, that's still almost $2,000 in travel -- and that's before factoring in things like lounge access and hotel status.

