This Card Has a 6% Cash Back Offer on the Category You Choose
Most cash back cards force you into fixed categories. You get whatever the bank thinks you should care about. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card flips that around and lets you choose where you earn the highest rewards.
If you want 6% cash back on travel this month, you can have it. If you want 6% on online shopping next month, that works too. And you don't have to pay an annual fee to get it.
Choose your category every month
The standout feature is simple. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Your options include:
- Travel
- Dining
- Online shopping
- Gas and EV charging
- Home improvement and furnishings
- Drug stores and pharmacies
You can switch categories every calendar month. That makes the card easy to fit into your life instead of the other way around.
Planning a trip? Set your category to travel. Starting a home project? Switch to home improvement. Around the holidays, the online shopping category can cover Amazon, Target, Walmart, most major retailers, and even your streaming services.
You'll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases and 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.
The rewards add up faster than you think
The card caps your combined 6% cash back chosen category spending and 2% cash back grocery and wholesale club spending at $2,500 per quarter. That's about $834 a month. If you hit that cap, you're looking at up to $600 in first-year cash back from the 6% category alone.
Everything else earns 1%. It's simple, predictable, and easy to manage.
And if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, the numbers get even better. With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
If you already keep savings or investments with Bank of America or Merrill Lynch, this card becomes one of the most valuable cash back options available.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
A welcome offer that's easy to earn
The card gives you a $200 cash back welcome bonus after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. That's one of the easiest sign-up bonus offers you'll find. It's also one of the strongest for a no-annual-fee card.
Interest-free breathing room for big purchases
You'll get 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers made in the first 60 days for 15 billing cycles. That gives you more than a year to pay off expenses without interest getting in the way.
Once the intro period ends, a 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) APR applies. The real value is in the upfront runway.
Who this card is best for
This card works well for:
- Anyone who wants high-value cash back without an annual fee
- People whose spending shifts month to month
- Bank of America customers who qualify for Preferred Rewards
- Anyone looking for a flexible companion card to a flat-rate 2% card
- Someone who wants both rewards and a 0% intro APR window
If you want the freedom to earn 6% cash back where it actually matters in your life, this card makes it easy.
You can read our full Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review here and apply today.
