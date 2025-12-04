This Card Has a 6% Cash Back Offer on the Category You Choose

Most cash back cards force you into fixed categories. You get whatever the bank thinks you should care about. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card flips that around and lets you choose where you earn the highest rewards.

If you want 6% cash back on travel this month, you can have it. If you want 6% on online shopping next month, that works too. And you don't have to pay an annual fee to get it.

Choose your category every month

The standout feature is simple. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Your options include:

Travel

Dining

Online shopping

Gas and EV charging

Home improvement and furnishings

Drug stores and pharmacies

You can switch categories every calendar month. That makes the card easy to fit into your life instead of the other way around.

Planning a trip? Set your category to travel. Starting a home project? Switch to home improvement. Around the holidays, the online shopping category can cover Amazon, Target, Walmart, most major retailers, and even your streaming services.

You'll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases and 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.

The rewards add up faster than you think

The card caps your combined 6% cash back chosen category spending and 2% cash back grocery and wholesale club spending at $2,500 per quarter. That's about $834 a month. If you hit that cap, you're looking at up to $600 in first-year cash back from the 6% category alone.

Everything else earns 1%. It's simple, predictable, and easy to manage.

And if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, the numbers get even better. With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.

If you already keep savings or investments with Bank of America or Merrill Lynch, this card becomes one of the most valuable cash back options available.