This Card Helped My Sister Breathe Again With 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

A couple of years ago, my sister-in-law found herself in a tight spot. Too many friends had destination weddings that year, and she felt obligated to attend every single one. Flights, hotels, bridesmaid dresses -- it all went on her credit cards. By the end of that year, she was staring at nearly $8,000 in credit card debt.

She blamed it on bad timing. I blamed it on not having a strong savings cushion. Either way, the result was treading water every month, barely making a dent in her balance. With interest rates north of 20%, credit card debt like that can feel hopeless.

That's when we talked about a different plan of attack: using a balance transfer card.

Luckily, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) had launched in 2021 -- and its intro APR offer was exactly the lifeline she needed.

Breathing room for nearly two years

I'm a big believer in balance transfer cards -- as long as there's a clear payoff plan within the 0% intro APR window. The longer the 0% intro APR period, the more breathing room one has.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. (Then an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies.) That's one of the longest offers available in the market today.

There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, but most people will find they can save more than enough in interest to make up for this fee and still come out way ahead. Just do the math to make sure that's the case for you.

For my sister, using a balance transfer card meant every single payment went directly to her debt principal instead of disappearing into interest. It allowed her to pay off her $8,000 balance faster, and much cheaper.