This Card Offers 0% APR Until 2027 -- With No Annual Fee

KEY POINTS The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and for 12 months on Purchases.

It has no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR

A balance transfer fee applies, and the card requires good credit to qualify.

Welp, the high-end kitchen appliances my wife and I budgeted for last year have ballooned in price -- we're now looking at about $12,000 all in for the stuff we actually want. The good news is we don't have to drain our savings to cover it. Instead, we're looking at a 0% intro APR credit card to stretch the payments out without paying interest. One card that stands out is the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, which gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. Balance transfers have an even longer intro APR, stretching all the way into 2027! Here are the card's highlights:

2025 Award Winner Citi Simplicity® Card Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars. 5.00/5

Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars. 5.00/5

Credit Score: Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Long intro balance transfer APR Bottom Line This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee No late fees No penalty APR Choose your own payment date No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock



No interest until 2027 You almost can't beat a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. The Citi Simplicity® Card really is one of the best balance transfer cards available today. The intro offer means if you transfer a balance today, you won't pay a cent in interest until early 2027. That gives you almost two years of breathing room to tackle your debt and get ahead. Here are some important terms you need to know before applying: Credit needed: This card typically requires a good to excellent credit score (that's a FICO® Score of 670 or higher)

This card typically requires a good to excellent credit score (that's a FICO® Score of 670 or higher) Time limit: To take advantage of the 0% intro APR period, balance transfers need to be done within four months of account opening.

To take advantage of the 0% intro APR period, balance transfers need to be done within four months of account opening. Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Don't stress too much about the fee. Most of the time you'll save more in interest than what the fee costs. No annual fee, no late fees, no penalty APR Unlike many other 0% intro APR cards, the Citi Simplicity® Card doesn't penalize you for being human and accidentally missing a payment. This card has: $0 annual fee

No late payment fees

No penalty APR (your rate won't skyrocket if you miss a payment) That last one is a big deal. Most cards jack up your interest rate if you slip up. The Citi Simplicity® Card gives you a second chance. A strong alternative: Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars. 4.50/5

Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars. 4.50/5

Credit Score: Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Fair to Excellent (580-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Credit Score Fair to Excellent (580-850)



Fair to Excellent (580-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

