This Card Pairs Perfectly With the Capital One Venture X -- and Has No Annual Fee

I run almost every purchase through my Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It earns 2X miles on all other purchases outside a couple bonus categories, which makes it an easy default.

But if you want to squeeze a little more value out of your spending, the Capital One Venture X Card has a dynamic duo partner: the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). The Capital One Savor earns higher rates on a few everyday categories, and it carries no annual fee (see rates and fees).

Paired up, the two cover almost every dollar you spend at the best available rate.

What the Capital One Savor brings to the pairing

The Capital One Savor is a no-annual-fee cash back card (see rates and fees), and it can boost rewards on a few common spending categories.

It earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases. Those four categories are exactly where a flat 2X leaves money on the table.

So the goal is to use the Capital One Savor to handle those categories, and use the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) for pretty much everything else.

Most people never pay attention to optimizing like this. In fact, Americans left $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research. A two-card setup is one of the easiest ways to earn more, with very little effort.