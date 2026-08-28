This Card Pairs Perfectly With the Capital One Venture X -- and Has No Annual Fee
I run almost every purchase through my Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It earns 2X miles on all other purchases outside a couple bonus categories, which makes it an easy default.
But if you want to squeeze a little more value out of your spending, the Capital One Venture X Card has a dynamic duo partner: the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). The Capital One Savor earns higher rates on a few everyday categories, and it carries no annual fee (see rates and fees).
Paired up, the two cover almost every dollar you spend at the best available rate.
What the Capital One Savor brings to the pairing
The Capital One Savor is a no-annual-fee cash back card (see rates and fees), and it can boost rewards on a few common spending categories.
It earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases. Those four categories are exactly where a flat 2X leaves money on the table.
So the goal is to use the Capital One Savor to handle those categories, and use the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) for pretty much everything else.
Most people never pay attention to optimizing like this. In fact, Americans left $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research. A two-card setup is one of the easiest ways to earn more, with very little effort.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 Cash Back
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Early Spend Bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
How much the Capital One Savor adds on groceries and dining
Two categories most households spend a lot on are groceries and dining. That's where the Capital One Savor's (see rates and fees) 3% cash back rate at dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) can make a huge difference compared to the Capital One Venture X Card's (see rates and fees) 2X miles.
Let's say you spend $1,000 a month on groceries and $500 per month dining out. That's $18,000 a year running through those two categories alone.
On the Capital One Savor's 3% cash back at dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), that $18,000 spending earns $540 a year. The Capital One Venture X Card earns 2X miles on the same total, worth about $360 at $0.01 per mile. So the net difference is about $180 more in rewards using the Capital One Savor.
That's found money for swiping a different card at a checkout you already visit every week.
One catch: the 3% grocery store rate excludes superstores and warehouse clubs. Purchases at Walmart, Target, and Costco don't count as groceries -- worth knowing before considering this setup.
Earn an easy welcome offer
Right now, the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) has an early spend bonus.
Welcome offer: Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.
That's a fairly easy spending requirement for most households. And since there's no annual fee (see rates and fees) to hold the card, everything you earn in rewards is yours to keep for the life of the account .
Who the Capital One Savor and Capital One Venture X Card combo is best for
This pairing is best for Capital One Venture X Card holders who spend heavily on groceries, dining, and entertainment. If those categories are a big part of your month, the Capital One Savor will boost your rewards without much extra effort.
Holding both Capital One cards means managing everything in the same app, and an easy way to track rewards.
The Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) isn't a great addition if you rarely cook, dine out, or stream. In that case your Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) already earns 2X miles on most of what you buy, and a second card just adds clutter.
If you would rather weigh other options, our list of the best travel credit cards is a good place to compare.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.