This Card Pairs Perfectly With the Capital One Venture X -- and Has No Annual Fee

Published on Aug. 28, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

I run almost every purchase through my Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It earns 2X miles on all other purchases outside a couple bonus categories, which makes it an easy default.

But if you want to squeeze a little more value out of your spending, the Capital One Venture X Card has a dynamic duo partner: the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). The Capital One Savor earns higher rates on a few everyday categories, and it carries no annual fee (see rates and fees).

Paired up, the two cover almost every dollar you spend at the best available rate.

What the Capital One Savor brings to the pairing

The Capital One Savor is a no-annual-fee cash back card (see rates and fees), and it can boost rewards on a few common spending categories.

It earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases. Those four categories are exactly where a flat 2X leaves money on the table.

So the goal is to use the Capital One Savor to handle those categories, and use the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) for pretty much everything else.

Most people never pay attention to optimizing like this. In fact, Americans left $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research. A two-card setup is one of the easiest ways to earn more, with very little effort.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

1%-8% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 Cash Back

  • Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.

    Read Full Review
    • Early Spend Bonus
    • Dining rewards
    • Entertainment rewards
    • No annual fee
    • Great intro APR for purchases
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
    • $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
    • Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
    • Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
    • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
    • No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
    • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
    • Top rated mobile app

How much the Capital One Savor adds on groceries and dining

Two categories most households spend a lot on are groceries and dining. That's where the Capital One Savor's (see rates and fees) 3% cash back rate at dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) can make a huge difference compared to the Capital One Venture X Card's (see rates and fees) 2X miles.

Let's say you spend $1,000 a month on groceries and $500 per month dining out. That's $18,000 a year running through those two categories alone.

On the Capital One Savor's 3% cash back at dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), that $18,000 spending earns $540 a year. The Capital One Venture X Card earns 2X miles on the same total, worth about $360 at $0.01 per mile. So the net difference is about $180 more in rewards using the Capital One Savor.

That's found money for swiping a different card at a checkout you already visit every week.

One catch: the 3% grocery store rate excludes superstores and warehouse clubs. Purchases at Walmart, Target, and Costco don't count as groceries -- worth knowing before considering this setup.

Earn an easy welcome offer

Right now, the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) has an early spend bonus.

Welcome offer: Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.

That's a fairly easy spending requirement for most households. And since there's no annual fee (see rates and fees) to hold the card, everything you earn in rewards is yours to keep for the life of the account .

Who the Capital One Savor and Capital One Venture X Card combo is best for

This pairing is best for Capital One Venture X Card holders who spend heavily on groceries, dining, and entertainment. If those categories are a big part of your month, the Capital One Savor will boost your rewards without much extra effort.

Holding both Capital One cards means managing everything in the same app, and an easy way to track rewards.

The Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) isn't a great addition if you rarely cook, dine out, or stream. In that case your Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) already earns 2X miles on most of what you buy, and a second card just adds clutter.

If you would rather weigh other options, our list of the best travel credit cards is a good place to compare.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent
Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.

2X-10X miles

Annual Fee

$395

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)

  • If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.

    Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.

    Read Full Review
    • Big travel rewards bonus
    • High rewards rate
    • Travel credits
    • Easy-to-use miles
    • Annual fee
    • Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
    • Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
    • Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
    • Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
    • Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
    • Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
    • Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
    • Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
    • Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
    • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
    • Top rated mobile app

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.