This Card Pairs Perfectly With the Capital One Venture X -- and Has No Annual Fee
Once you have a premium travel card like the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) in your wallet, it becomes your default for almost everything. Hotels, flights, restaurants, groceries -- swipe, earn, repeat.
But what if adding one more Capital One card to your wallet could meaningfully boost your everyday rewards -- and cost you $0 to hold?
That's the case for the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. It has no annual fee (see rates and fees), earns a higher rewards rate for one of the biggest household spending categories (grocery stores and dining), and it slots right alongside the Capital One Venture X Card like it was built for the job.
Capital One Savor: a cash back machine for groceries and dining
The Capital One Savor card won Motley Fool Money's Best Credit Card for Nightlife Award in 2026. That's primarily because of its elevated earning rates for dining and entertainment. But it excels as a grocery store rewards card, too.
Here are the main card features:
- No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)
- Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Welcome offer: Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Where this card really separates itself is the high cash back rate for food. No matter if you eat out or buy groceries for home, you'll earn rewards on that big chunk of your monthly budget. Pair that with the entertainment boost and $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), and the Capital One Savor is really powerful.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 Cash Back
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
How much can you earn?
To put the card's potential into perspective, here's what a pretty typical spending mix could earn in cash back over a full year:
|Spending Category
|Monthly Spend
|Cash Back Rate
|Annual Cash Back
|Grocery stores
|$800
|3%
|$288
|Dining
|$500
|3%
|$180
|Entertainment
|$100
|8%
|$96
|Total
|$564
That's $564 cash back, just in those select categories. And since there's no annual fee (see rates and fees), all the rewards are pure upside.
The early spend bonus sweetens the deal
You can also earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
That's a pretty low bar to earn the welcome bonus -- well within reach for most people just covering normal grocery and dining spend.
Combined with the ongoing cash back, the first year value here is genuinely strong for a card with no annual fee.
Why it pairs so well with the Capital One Venture X Card
The Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) is one of the best travel cards that we've found, and it has a solid baseline rate for everyday spending. But the Capital One Savor can bump up the earnings rate on groceries, dining, and entertainment, with no annual fee (see rates and fees) eating into your returns.
Think of it this way: You can use your Capital One Venture X Card to pay for flights, hotels, and big travel purchases. The Capital One Savor handles the weekly spending that never stops. Together, you're maximizing rewards across nearly every category without paying a second annual fee to do it.
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Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel rewards
|Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
|2X-10X miles Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel rewards
Our Foolish take
The Capital One Savor is a grocery store and dining rewards machine. If you're up for a little rewards optimization with no added annual cost, pairing it with a travel card like the Capital One Venture X Card is one of the smarter moves you can make.
You keep the same travel perks, just boost the rewards you earn on everyday spending you were going to do anyway.
Read our full Capital One Savor review -- and start earning 3% back on qualifying grocery store runs.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.