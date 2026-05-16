This Card Pairs Perfectly With the Capital One Venture X -- and Has No Annual Fee

Once you have a premium travel card like the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) in your wallet, it becomes your default for almost everything. Hotels, flights, restaurants, groceries -- swipe, earn, repeat.

But what if adding one more Capital One card to your wallet could meaningfully boost your everyday rewards -- and cost you $0 to hold?

That's the case for the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. It has no annual fee (see rates and fees), earns a higher rewards rate for one of the biggest household spending categories (grocery stores and dining), and it slots right alongside the Capital One Venture X Card like it was built for the job.

Capital One Savor: a cash back machine for groceries and dining

The Capital One Savor card won Motley Fool Money's Best Credit Card for Nightlife Award in 2026. That's primarily because of its elevated earning rates for dining and entertainment. But it excels as a grocery store rewards card, too.

Here are the main card features:

No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)

and no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees) Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

on Capital One Entertainment purchases Welcome offer: Earn $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Where this card really separates itself is the high cash back rate for food. No matter if you eat out or buy groceries for home, you'll earn rewards on that big chunk of your monthly budget. Pair that with the entertainment boost and $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), and the Capital One Savor is really powerful.