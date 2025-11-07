This Card Pays up to 6% Back on Milk and Toilet Paper
If you're anything like me, your grocery bill looks more like a rent payment these days.
Between milk, bananas, and the salmon that disappears faster than I can cook it, our family easily drops over $1,000 a month on supermarket runs.
That's why I love the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. It turns our weekly grocery hauls into a cash back machine.
Here's why this is the top card for groceries, as well as a little-known trick to double your earnings if you're part of a two-card household.
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the most generous cash back cards for everyday spending -- especially if you're regularly restocking your fridge and pantry.
Here's what it offers:
- 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
So if you're spending, say, $500 a month on groceries, that's $30 a month in cash back. Over a year that's $360 cash back total -- just from the supermarket category alone.
Note, the card does have a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But despite the annual fee after year one, the math still checks out for most families.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
The $6,000 grocery cap and how we work around it
The 6% grocery rewards rate only applies to the first $6,000 per calendar year in U.S. supermarket spending. After that, you'll earn just 1% on any additional purchases.
But here's a secret tip for couples or large families that spend way more than that: If you have two separate card holders in your family, you can split your spending and effectively double rewards.
For example, my wife and I have combined finances, and together we spend easily over $1,000 per month on groceries. That means we'd hit the $6,000 cap on a single card around June or July, and miss out on hundreds of dollars in extra cash back during the second half of the year.
But, if we each had our own Amex Blue Cash Preferred (separately opened, not just as authorized users), we'd both get our own $6,000 spending cap for groceries -- effectively doubling the 6% earning window to $12,000 per year.
Instead of capping out at $360, we could earn up to $720 cash back if we both hit our $6,000 grocery caps.
It's not a fit for everyone. And you'll need to qualify for two cards separately. But worth considering if you spend a lot and already manage finances jointly.
A few other things to keep in mind
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred might not be the best for low spenders. If your grocery bill barely touches $200 per month, you might actually come out ahead with a flat-rate cash back card that has no annual fee.
Earning 6% cash back sounds amazing, but if the total rewards don't offset the annual fee, it's probably not worth the hassle.
Also important: not all food-related spending counts. Big-box stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco typically don't code as "U.S. supermarkets," so purchases there won't qualify for the 6% category. Same goes for most online delivery services and meal kits.
Don't miss the welcome offer (and intro APR)
Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.
That's a nice upfront win.
Between the welcome offer and elevated grocery rewards, your year-one payback can be seriously strong. And that's even before factoring in streaming, gas, or transit perks.
There's also a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, giving you a little breathing room if you've got a big expense coming up. After that, your rate jumps to a 19.74%-28.74% Variable APR, so plan accordingly.
The bottom line
Let's be honest -- milk, eggs, and toilet paper aren't exactly glamorous.
But when a card like the Amex Blue Cash Preferred gives you 6% cash back on those essential purchases, it turns your everyday routine into an opportunity.
And if your grocery bill keeps creeping up each year like it has for my family, you may as well earn the absolute most for every dollar you spend.
