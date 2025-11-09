This Card Pays up to 6% on Feeding Gremlins (aka My Children)

Between bottomless cereal bowls, gallon after gallon of milk, and the salmon my 6-year-old demands like he's prepping for a sushi exam, our monthly grocery bill is basically a second mortgage.

That's why I've come to love the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. It's one of the few 6% cash back grocery cards -- 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions -- making it a sneaky-powerful tool for parents, meal preppers, or anyone trying to offset the cost of feeding their tiny (or not-so-tiny) gremlins.

Here's how it works -- plus a little trick bigger households might be able to use to double the rewards.

Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the most rewarding cash back cards for everyday life -- especially if your fridge is in a constant state of "we just went shopping" and "there's nothing to eat."

Here's the core rewards structure:

on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

That 6% grocery category is the main draw. If you're spending $500 a month at the grocery store, that's about $360 a year in cash back -- just for buying what you were going to buy anyway.

The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Even after that applies in year two and beyond, the math beats almost all other grocery rewards cards.

Important note: Big box superstores and warehouse clubs like Walmart, Costco, and Target usually don't count as "U.S. supermarkets" for this card's 6% category. Same goes for most online grocery services and meal kits. To earn the full rewards, stick to traditional grocery stores like Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, or ALDI.