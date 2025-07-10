This Card's 100,000-Point Bonus Is Worth up to $2,500 on Travel
The recently-updated Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s (see rates and fees) current welcome offer is a lucrative one: 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.
If you use Chase's new Points Boost program, you can redeem points at a value of up to $0.02 each on select flights and hotel stays booked through Chase -- which means that, all told, you could get as much as $2,500 in travel rewards with this bonus.
Here's how to maximize your rewards on the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve’s best-ever bonus!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit
-
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.Read Full Review
-
- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
-
- Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music - all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 - a value of $250 annually
- Member FDIC
Use your points in all sorts of ways
After hitting the initial spend requirement -- $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months -- you can enjoy a welcome bonus of 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit.
It's worth noting that Points Boost only applies to select flights and hotel stays booked through Chase. On bookings that aren't eligible for Points Boost, the redemption value will be $0.01 per point through Chase.
That means that at the very worst, 100,000 Chase points is worth at least $1,000 in rewards -- and at best, if you maximize Points Boost, those points are worth $2,000. Throw in the $500 credit, and you're looking at anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 in value from this bonus.
You're not limited to using points only through Chase Travel, either. Chase Ultimate Rewards® gives you all sorts of other options, including:
- Transferring points to Chase's airline and hotel partners, including United, Southwest, Hyatt, and Marriott
- Pay Yourself Back, a feature that lets you redeem points as a statement credit to cover eligible purchases
- Redeeming for gift cards
- Paying for merchandise from places like Amazon or Apple
What are you waiting for? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® now and start earning $1,500 or more in rewards today.
Earn points on everyday spending
In addition to the welcome bonus, this card also makes it easy to rack up points on purchases you're already making. Here's what you earn:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- 1x points on all other purchases
Tons of new credits to offset the annual fee
To help justify the $795 annual fee, Chase now includes a wide range of lifestyle and travel perks that can easily cover the cost if you use them:
- $500 in hotel credits at "The Edit" collection ($250 in the first half of the year, $250 in the second half)
- $300 in event ticket credits through StubHub or viagogo ($150 in each half of the year)
- $300 per year in monthly DoorDash promos
- $300 in dining credits at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables on OpenTable ($150 in each half of the year)
- $250 in Apple Music and Apple TV+ credits
- $120 in Peloton membership credits
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Free DashPass membership (worth $120)
The card also keeps its popular $300 annual travel credit, which automatically applies to any travel purchase. Core benefits like travel protections, airport lounge access (including Priority Pass), and TSA PreCheck or Global Entry credits remain unchanged.
Altogether, the card now provides more than $2,700 in annual value.
What are you waiting for?
The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s welcome bonus is worth as much as $2,500 in travel if you maximize your points, and $1,500 in rewards at bare minimum. You'll also get a laundry list of premium travel and lifestyle perks, meaning now is the perfect time to apply.
Ready to earn towards your next trip? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today and get its limited-time welcome bonus before it disappears.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.