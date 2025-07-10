This Card's 100,000-Point Bonus Is Worth up to $2,500 on Travel

The recently-updated Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s (see rates and fees) current welcome offer is a lucrative one: 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.

If you use Chase's new Points Boost program, you can redeem points at a value of up to $0.02 each on select flights and hotel stays booked through Chase -- which means that, all told, you could get as much as $2,500 in travel rewards with this bonus.

Here's how to maximize your rewards on the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.