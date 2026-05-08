This Chase Card's 5% Cash Back Categories Could Earn You $500+ a Year
Want a cash back card that actually rewards you for tracking your spending? If so, the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) might be for you.
It's a no-annual-fee card, but with its long list of earning rates, it doesn't feel like one. And if you're willing to track rotating bonus categories throughout the year, you can quickly rack up real rewards.
Here's how the Chase Freedom Flex® can save you $500+ a year on everyday spending.
Chase Freedom Flex®: Best for strategic cash back earners
The Chase Freedom Flex® earns its place in wallets by doing something most cards don't -- giving you a real reason to track your spending over the year.
For no annual fee, you'll get:
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Cellphone protection, trip cancellation insurance, and extended warranty coverage
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Max out the rotating categories every quarter, and you're looking at $300 a year before you factor in anything else. Add in dining and travel, and $500 or more is easily within reach.
The card's best suited for people who don't mind a quick quarterly activation, and are willing to adjust their spending a little to match the current categories.
It's easier than it sounds, though. Chase emails you reminders, and the categories tend to hit common spending areas like groceries, Amazon, gas, and dining throughout the year. If you're already buying those things, you're basically being paid to notice.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Flex® to apply and start earning.
Also consider: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
If the quarterly activation sounds like too much upkeep, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) gets you most of the way there without the effort.
It comes with:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Those are the same bonus categories as the Chase Freedom Flex® -- except instead of the 5% on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, you'll earn 1.5% on everything as a base rate. In short, it's an easier path toward solid rewards if you don't want to track quarterly categories or worry about spending caps.
If you want a card you basically never have to think about, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a genuinely strong no-annual-fee option.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Which Chase cash back card is right for you?
The honest answer comes down to one question: Do you want to think about your credit card or not?
If you're willing to activate categories quarterly and shift some spending around -- say, paying for an Amazon haul or booking travel during a certain window -- the Chase Freedom Flex® rewards you for it. The 5% quarterly rotating categories are where the upside is, and for attentive users they can add up.
If you just want simple rewards for no annual fee, though, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the better fit. You get the same strong fixed categories and the same welcome bonus, plus a flat 1.5% on everything else. It's a genuinely great card that just happens to have a lower ceiling.
Either way, you're getting solid cash back with no annual fee -- so you really can't go wrong.
For more ways to save on everyday expenses, check out our picks for the best cash back cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.