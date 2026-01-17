This Chase Card's Bonus Could Be the Easiest $200 You'll Make This Year
If you want to earn a valuable credit card bonus without the hassle -- or thousand-dollar spend requirement -- I've got a card for you: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn an easy $200 cash back bonus by spending just $500 in the first 3 months of card opening. That's one of the lowest spend requirements I've seen on any card bonus, which means it's one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll ever find.
Want to land it today? Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® before you hit apply.
Valuable bonus categories and a strong intro APR offer
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is more than just a solid welcome bonus. It also comes with some great earning rates in valuable categories that basically anyone can use.
It comes with:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
The best part? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has no annual fee, which means you'll be in the black with from day one.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
If you need to pay off high-interest debt, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a solid choice for that, too. It comes with 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months.
Just keep in mind that a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after that intro period, and you'll have to pay a balance transfer fee when moving balances to the card: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. After that: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Apply today and earn your welcome bonus
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been one of my personal go-to cards for years now, and that's no accident.
With a great welcome bonus, solid intro APR offer, and $0 annual fee, it's a card I can recommend to pretty much anyone in my life. If you want easy bonus cash back that you can earn in a few weeks, tops, I highly recommend you join me.
Want to get started? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply now.
Our Research Expert