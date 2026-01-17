This Chase Card's Bonus Could Be the Easiest $200 You'll Make This Year

If you want to earn a valuable credit card bonus without the hassle -- or thousand-dollar spend requirement -- I've got a card for you: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn an easy $200 cash back bonus by spending just $500 in the first 3 months of card opening. That's one of the lowest spend requirements I've seen on any card bonus, which means it's one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll ever find.

Want to land it today? Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® before you hit apply.

Valuable bonus categories and a strong intro APR offer

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is more than just a solid welcome bonus. It also comes with some great earning rates in valuable categories that basically anyone can use.

It comes with:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

The best part? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has no annual fee, which means you'll be in the black with from day one.