This Chase Sapphire Preferred Trick Could Save You Hundreds Every Year

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is often treated like a standalone travel card.

That's understandable. It earns well, comes with a valuable welcome offer, and delivers enough perks to justify the $95 annual fee on its own.

But that's not how Chase designed it to work.

The real value shows up when you pair it with a Chase no-annual-fee card and let each card do a specific job. Done right, this setup can quietly add hundreds of dollars in extra value every year without changing how you spend or paying another annual fee.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is the unlock, not the workhorse

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

It also comes with:

A $50 annual hotel credit when booking through Chase Travel

A 10% anniversary points boost based on yearly spending

Access to Chase transfer partners and higher-value redemptions

That makes it a strong travel card.