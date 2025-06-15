This Common Gas Station Habit Is Costing You Money
KEY POINTS
- Debit cards don't earn rewards in spending categories like gas, costing you money long-term.
- Cards like the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and Wells Fargo Autograph Card will get you 3% cash back on gas.
- Cards like the Citi Double Cash and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card will get you 2% back on everything.
If you're still using a debit card to pay for gas, you're leaving easy money on the table.
Unlike most credit cards, debit cards don't earn cash back or points. That means every fill-up with a debit card is a missed opportunity to earn cash back or valuable travel rewards.
Let's break down how much you could be earning with some of our favorite credit cards for gas station spending.
Cards that reward you at the pump
Some credit cards offer higher rewards at gas stations, making them ideal for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road. They include:
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Earns 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), plus other valuable earning rates like 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply. It has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
- Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees): Earns 3X points at restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Annual fee: $0.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$250 Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
|1%-6% Cash Back 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR: 20.24%-29.24% Variable
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards
|20,000 bonus points Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
|1X-3X points Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards
These cards are ideal if gas (and the other bonus categories) make up a big chunk of your spending.
If you spend $200 a month at the pump, for example, a card that earns 3% back would net you $72 in a year -- and that's just in the gas station category.
Apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today to start earning 3% cash back at the pump.
Cards that reward you everywhere
If you don't want to worry about bonus categories, flat-rate cash back cards offer a simpler way to earn rewards on all purchases -- gas included. Some of the best options include:
- Citi Double Cash® Card: Earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases -- for a $0 annual fee.
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees): Earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, also for a $0 annual fee.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Citi Double Cash® Card
Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card
On Citi's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$200 Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|2% cash back Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
|
Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
|
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
For drivers who want simplicity and still want solid rewards at the pump, either card is a smart pick. Spending $200 a month on gas with these cards would net you an easy $48 in a year.
Stop using your debit card at gas stations
Gas is a recurring expense, which makes it an easy way to earn credit card rewards. Instead of using a debit card that earns nothing, switch to a rewards credit card that puts money back in your pocket. Those small transactions add up.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card now and start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases, including gas, today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.