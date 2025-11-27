This Credit Card Bonus Is the Easiest $200 You'll Ever Earn
I like making easy money. I'm assuming you do, too.
If so, there's a credit card I recommend everyone apply for today: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn. Most people can get it in a few weeks just by spending on everyday purchases. You'll also get simple 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no bonus categories or hoops to jump through -- all for no annual fee.
Here's what to know about one of my favorite credit cards out there.
Earn a welcome bonus practically in your sleep
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen, and you've got a full three months to hit it. Most people can do that without ever leaving their bed. Once you do, you'll have a sweet $200 in bonus cash to get your new card journey off on the right foot.
Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how you want to use them.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
$0 annual fee.
- $0 annual fee.
Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Other perks that actually add value
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with more than just 2% cash rewards. You'll also get:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)
Plus: Want more ways to get value out of your card? If you pair your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a Wells Fargo travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can transfer your rewards to a handful of hotel and airline partners to get even more value from your rewards.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's brilliance is in its simplicity. It's one of the easiest credit cards to recommend, and it's got one of the easiest-to-earn welcome offers I've ever seen, too.
For my money, it's the simplest way to earn solid rewards on everything you buy. I'd recommend it to anyone.
Want to rack up 2% cash rewards on every purchase? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
