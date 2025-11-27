This Credit Card Bonus Is the Easiest $200 You'll Ever Earn

Published on Nov. 27, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

I like making easy money. I'm assuming you do, too.

If so, there's a credit card I recommend everyone apply for today: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn. Most people can get it in a few weeks just by spending on everyday purchases. You'll also get simple 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no bonus categories or hoops to jump through -- all for no annual fee.

Here's what to know about one of my favorite credit cards out there.

Earn a welcome bonus practically in your sleep

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen, and you've got a full three months to hit it. Most people can do that without ever leaving their bed. Once you do, you'll have a sweet $200 in bonus cash to get your new card journey off on the right foot.

Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how you want to use them.

Other perks that actually add value

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with more than just 2% cash rewards. You'll also get:

  • Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
  • Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)

Plus: Want more ways to get value out of your card? If you pair your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a Wells Fargo travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can transfer your rewards to a handful of hotel and airline partners to get even more value from your rewards.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's brilliance is in its simplicity. It's one of the easiest credit cards to recommend, and it's got one of the easiest-to-earn welcome offers I've ever seen, too.

For my money, it's the simplest way to earn solid rewards on everything you buy. I'd recommend it to anyone.

Want to rack up 2% cash rewards on every purchase? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.