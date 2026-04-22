This Credit Card Can Earn the Average Household $500+ a Year

Published on April 22, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) just won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.

The short version of why: it earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, carries a $0 annual fee, and based on average U.S. household spending, users can easily earn $500+ in rewards a year.

Here's the math, and why it earned the top spot.

Earning $500+ on everyday spending

According to Motley Fool Money research, the average U.S. household spends about $78,500 per year. If we subtract housing costs (roughly $26,000), we're left with around $52,500 in other expenses -- groceries, car costs, dining, subscriptions, utilities, and the rest of life.

Not everything in life is paid with a credit card. So let's conservatively assume that half of the remaining spending -- $26,250 -- is put on a credit card

At 2% back in cash rewards on purchases, that's $525 in annual cash rewards for the average household.

And I know, not everyone spends the same amount… Here's how the rewards scale depending on how much you spend each month:

Monthly Spend Annual Spend 2% Cash Rewards Earned
$1,000 $12,000 $240
$2,000 $24,000 $480
$3,000 $36,000 $720
$4,000 $48,000 $960
Data source: Author's calculations.

For some context: My wife and I put just about everything on a 2% card, and we average about $3,500 per month on credit card spending. We earn an easy $840+ a year in rewards and don't have to think much about it.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

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Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

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    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Why flat-rate cards beat the alternatives for most people

Category-based rewards cards can be lucrative. But they're typically built for a specific spending profile, and can require effort to manage. You need to track which categories are active, remember which card to use where, and occasionally activate quarterly bonuses.

A lot of people don't use them right, and end up earning 1% on most of what they spend anyway.

A flat-rate cash back card removes all of that. And the best ones earn 2% back across the board. Every purchase earns the same rate, every time. Groceries, Amazon orders, your Netflix subscription, the plumber you didn't want to call.

For the average American, flat-rate rewards cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earn higher rewards, and are way less hassle to manage.

Welcome bonus, intro APR offer, and a few other nice extras

A few other perks worth knowing about.

Welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Intro APR: You'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply after. This is useful if you're planning a larger purchase or want to move some existing debt somewhere interest-free for a year.

Cellphone protection: If you pay your monthly phone bill with the card, you get up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible).

Annual fee: $0

Our Foolish take

The case for a 2% flat-rate card isn't complicated: you don't need to optimize your spending around categories, and you'll likely earn more rewards throughout the year.

That's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is our pick for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. If you're earning less than $500 in rewards each year from your current card, this one's worth a look.

Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.