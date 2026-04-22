This Credit Card Can Earn the Average Household $500+ a Year
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) just won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.
The short version of why: it earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, carries a $0 annual fee, and based on average U.S. household spending, users can easily earn $500+ in rewards a year.
Here's the math, and why it earned the top spot.
Earning $500+ on everyday spending
According to Motley Fool Money research, the average U.S. household spends about $78,500 per year. If we subtract housing costs (roughly $26,000), we're left with around $52,500 in other expenses -- groceries, car costs, dining, subscriptions, utilities, and the rest of life.
Not everything in life is paid with a credit card. So let's conservatively assume that half of the remaining spending -- $26,250 -- is put on a credit card
At 2% back in cash rewards on purchases, that's $525 in annual cash rewards for the average household.
And I know, not everyone spends the same amount… Here's how the rewards scale depending on how much you spend each month:
|Monthly Spend
|Annual Spend
|2% Cash Rewards Earned
|$1,000
|$12,000
|$240
|$2,000
|$24,000
|$480
|$3,000
|$36,000
|$720
|$4,000
|$48,000
|$960
For some context: My wife and I put just about everything on a 2% card, and we average about $3,500 per month on credit card spending. We earn an easy $840+ a year in rewards and don't have to think much about it.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Why flat-rate cards beat the alternatives for most people
Category-based rewards cards can be lucrative. But they're typically built for a specific spending profile, and can require effort to manage. You need to track which categories are active, remember which card to use where, and occasionally activate quarterly bonuses.
A lot of people don't use them right, and end up earning 1% on most of what they spend anyway.
A flat-rate cash back card removes all of that. And the best ones earn 2% back across the board. Every purchase earns the same rate, every time. Groceries, Amazon orders, your Netflix subscription, the plumber you didn't want to call.
For the average American, flat-rate rewards cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earn higher rewards, and are way less hassle to manage.
Welcome bonus, intro APR offer, and a few other nice extras
A few other perks worth knowing about.
Welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Intro APR: You'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply after. This is useful if you're planning a larger purchase or want to move some existing debt somewhere interest-free for a year.
Cellphone protection: If you pay your monthly phone bill with the card, you get up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible).
Annual fee: $0
Our Foolish take
The case for a 2% flat-rate card isn't complicated: you don't need to optimize your spending around categories, and you'll likely earn more rewards throughout the year.
That's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is our pick for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. If you're earning less than $500 in rewards each year from your current card, this one's worth a look.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.