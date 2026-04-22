This Credit Card Can Earn the Average Household $500+ a Year

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) just won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.

The short version of why: it earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, carries a $0 annual fee, and based on average U.S. household spending, users can easily earn $500+ in rewards a year.

Here's the math, and why it earned the top spot.

Earning $500+ on everyday spending

According to Motley Fool Money research, the average U.S. household spends about $78,500 per year. If we subtract housing costs (roughly $26,000), we're left with around $52,500 in other expenses -- groceries, car costs, dining, subscriptions, utilities, and the rest of life.

Not everything in life is paid with a credit card. So let's conservatively assume that half of the remaining spending -- $26,250 -- is put on a credit card

At 2% back in cash rewards on purchases, that's $525 in annual cash rewards for the average household.

And I know, not everyone spends the same amount… Here's how the rewards scale depending on how much you spend each month: