This Credit Card Can Save the Average Family $350+ on Holiday Shopping

Here's the quickest win of the season: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members who apply for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). Better yet, every Amazon order you place after that -- gifts, toys, decorations, groceries, last-minute "add to cart" moments -- earns 5% cash rewards.

For a card with no annual fee, this is a crazy good deal.

Here's how the average family can easily earn $350+ in rewards during December alone -- and way more over the course of a year.

How the $250 Amazon gift card actually works

Here's the quick breakdown of the current Prime Visa welcome offer, and how to earn it:

  • Current bonus: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
  • Who qualifies: Must be a new applicant and have an active Amazon Prime membership
  • How long it takes: The application only takes a couple minutes, and most approvals show up in under 15 seconds
  • Annual fee for card: $0 (Prime membership required)

As soon as you're approved, the credit loads directly into your Amazon account. If your cart's already full of holiday gifts, you can put it to work immediately!

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Ongoing 5% back on your Amazon orders (and more)

If you're a Prime household with regular Amazon orders, this card will save you money every single week.

Here's how the Prime Visa rewards spending:

  • 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

The cash rewards you earn are flexible too. You can redeem them instantly at Amazon checkout, use them for travel through Chase, or just get a simple statement credit like most cash back cards. Either way, it's effortless.

How to save $350+ this December

Most families spend a surprising amount during December and over the holiday season.

Gifts and holiday meals aside, December is a great time to snag discounts on big-ticket items you're buying anyway for the year ahead.

If your household hits say $1,000 to $2,000 in December Amazon orders, you're looking at an easy $50 to $100 in cash rewards by using the Prime Visa.

Including the $250 welcome offer value, it's not too hard to clear $350+ in total value in December without doing anything out of the ordinary.

And once the holidays are over, the savings don't stop. Regular Amazon shoppers can keep stacking rewards all year and easily earn hundreds more just from their everyday Amazon spending.

Apply before the deal expires

This is a limited-time offer that won't stick around for long. And December is when you'll get the most value from it with natural spending.

Once you're approved, the $250 credit hits instantly and you can start earning 5% back on every Amazon order right away. If you want to stretch your holiday budget with zero effort, now's the time to apply.

Check out our full Prime Visa review to see how much you can save.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.