This Credit Card Combo Earned Me Over $1,380 Last Year
I've tested dozens of credit cards over the years. But my wife and I pretty much stuck with just two main ones for all of last year. These were the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
This combo earned us over $1,380 in rewards last year, just based on our regular spending.
Here's why I love these cards -- and how you can build your own two-card set-up that fits your lifestyle.
The Prime Visa earned us $585
We do a lot of our shopping on Amazon. Things like household supplies, gifts, pet stuff, and last-minute orders. So the Prime Visa became a no-brainer to use for all that spending.
Main reasons I got the Prime Visa:
- Unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Instant welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- $0 annual fee (Prime membership required)
In 2025, we spent around $6,700 in the Amazon ecosystem. And at a 5% rewards rate, that earned us $335 in cash back.
The welcome offer was boosted when we signed up, so we actually scored a $250 gift card. But the current offer (Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card) is still a killer deal if you don't have this card yet.
All in all that's about $585 in rewards from that single card. Pretty amazing, especially since there's no annual fee!
My Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card pulled in 80,000+ miles (approx. $800 in travel value)
Outside of Amazon, my daily driver is the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). We've had it for a few years, and I'm a huge fan of the flat-rate rewards system.
My theory is that while I could chase higher cash back by using three or four different cards, it's way easier to just stick with one that gives a high flat rate on everything.
Here's why I love the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card:
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Super easy redemption options like travel, statement credits, etc.
- Massive welcome offer for new cardholders
- $95 annual fee (see rates and fees)
For all of my regular household spending (groceries, gas, insurance, eating out, summer camps, and family trips), my wife and I spent around $40,000 in 2025. At 2X miles, that's 80,000 miles earned, worth roughly $800 when we redeemed them for travel.
We didn't qualify for the welcome offer since we're long-time cardholders, but the current offer is great right now if you're considering this card: Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening -- worth $750 toward travel!
I'm a huge Capital One fan. Technically the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a travel card, but I've found it super valuable even in the years I don't take any trips.
Why just two cards can go a long way
If you have the mental bandwidth to juggle a wallet full of credit cards, you can probably maximize rewards and squeeze out a few extra dollars.
But for the majority of people, just one or two well-matched cards can earn a huge amount each year.
Here are a few guidelines I recommend for choosing a credit card set-up:
- Match your biggest spending category to a rewards card that gives you the highest value (e.g., groceries, gas, Amazon, dining).
- Use a flat-rate card for everything else (2X miles or 2% cash back is a good target)
- Don't forget welcome offers. These can be worth hundreds in the first year if you meet the minimum spend requirements.
In my case, the Prime Visa handles our shopping category perfectly. And the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card covers the rest. Combined, we earned nearly $1,400 in value without juggling rotating categories or stressing over redemptions.
If you're looking to make your money work harder in 2026, upgrading your rewards strategy is a great place to start.
Check out all our top rewards cards across every category to match the ones that fit your lifestyle best.
