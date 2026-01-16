This Credit Card Combo Earned Me Over $1,380 Last Year

I've tested dozens of credit cards over the years. But my wife and I pretty much stuck with just two main ones for all of last year. These were the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).

This combo earned us over $1,380 in rewards last year, just based on our regular spending.

Here's why I love these cards -- and how you can build your own two-card set-up that fits your lifestyle.

The Prime Visa earned us $585

We do a lot of our shopping on Amazon. Things like household supplies, gifts, pet stuff, and last-minute orders. So the Prime Visa became a no-brainer to use for all that spending.

Main reasons I got the Prime Visa:

Unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership Instant welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members $0 annual fee (Prime membership required)

In 2025, we spent around $6,700 in the Amazon ecosystem. And at a 5% rewards rate, that earned us $335 in cash back.

The welcome offer was boosted when we signed up, so we actually scored a $250 gift card. But the current offer (Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card) is still a killer deal if you don't have this card yet.

All in all that's about $585 in rewards from that single card. Pretty amazing, especially since there's no annual fee!