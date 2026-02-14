This Credit Card Is Paying 6% Cash Back Right Now
If you spend $2,500 a quarter in one category, this card can return $600 in cash back in its first year. No annual fee. No points. No conversions.
That card is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. And for the first year, it is one of the richest cash back offers available.
Why the 6% offer matters
This card lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice:
- Online shopping, including streaming, cable, internet, and phone bills
- Dining
- Travel
- Gas and EV charging
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
You can switch your category once per month, so you are not locked into a bad choice.
At the same time, you automatically earn 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, plus 1% cash back on on all other purchases.
There is no annual fee.
The simple math most people miss
You earn 6% and 2% cash back on up to $2,500 per quarter in combined spending across your chosen category plus groceries and wholesale clubs.
If you hit that cap each quarter spending in only your chosen category, here is what the first year looks like:
- $10,000 in bonus spending
- 6% cash back = $600 back
That is before factoring in other spending or the welcome bonus.
The $200 welcome bonus makes this even easier
On top of the elevated cash back, new cardholders earn a $200 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.
For most households, that is normal spending. Groceries, bills, subscriptions, dining. No special effort required.
There is also a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, which adds real value if you are financing a large expense or consolidating debt. After the intro period, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
Using a balance transfer is one of the most powerful ways to finally get out of credit card debt. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card pauses interest payments for more than a year, helping you finally get back on your feet.
Why this card quietly crushes online shopping
The online shopping category is where this card really stands out.
It includes far more than Amazon orders. Think:
- Streaming subscriptions
- Internet and cable bills
- Phone plans
- Everyday digital spending
If a meaningful part of your budget never touches a physical checkout lane, earning 6% back for a full year adds up fast.
What happens after the first year
After the introductory year ends, your chosen category earns 3% cash back, you'll continue to earn 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and everything else earns 1%. Still competitive.
Remember: It has no annual fee
A full year of 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice is rare. Especially with no annual fee and a welcome bonus on top.
If you line this card up with how you already spend money, it can quietly return hundreds more than a standard cash back card, without changing your habits.
That is exactly the kind of deal worth paying attention to while it lasts. Read our full review and apply in minutes right here.
