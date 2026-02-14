This Credit Card Is Paying 6% Cash Back Right Now

If you spend $2,500 a quarter in one category, this card can return $600 in cash back in its first year. No annual fee. No points. No conversions.

That card is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. And for the first year, it is one of the richest cash back offers available.

Why the 6% offer matters

This card lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice:

Online shopping, including streaming, cable, internet, and phone bills

Dining

Travel

Gas and EV charging

Drug stores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You can switch your category once per month, so you are not locked into a bad choice.

At the same time, you automatically earn 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, plus 1% cash back on on all other purchases.

There is no annual fee.