This Credit Card Was Just Named the All-Around Best of 2026. Why Now's the Time to Apply

There aren't many credit cards that are truly a fit for everyone: Luxury travelers, people with tight budgets, and everyone in between. But the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of them -- which is why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a solid 2% cash rewards on every purchase with no annual fee. That means anyone can start racking up rewards from day one -- with no bonus categories, earning caps, or hoops to jump through.

But that's not the only reason to apply. Here's why I think everyone should own the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Land one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spend requirements you'll find on any card.

Once you hit it, you can redeem your cash rewards as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how you want to use them.

Plus, by pairing your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can transfer your rewards to a small number of hotel and airline partners. It's just one more way to squeeze even more value out of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.