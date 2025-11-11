This Credit Card Was Just Named the All-Around Best of 2026. Why Now's the Time to Apply
There aren't many credit cards that are truly a fit for everyone: Luxury travelers, people with tight budgets, and everyone in between. But the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of them -- which is why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a solid 2% cash rewards on every purchase with no annual fee. That means anyone can start racking up rewards from day one -- with no bonus categories, earning caps, or hoops to jump through.
But that's not the only reason to apply. Here's why I think everyone should own the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Land one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spend requirements you'll find on any card.
Once you hit it, you can redeem your cash rewards as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how you want to use them.
Plus, by pairing your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can transfer your rewards to a small number of hotel and airline partners. It's just one more way to squeeze even more value out of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Unlock additional perks with actual value
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with more than just cash rewards and a nice welcome bonus. You'll also unlock:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)
Put it all together, and you've got one of the easiest-to-recommend credit cards out there. It's simple, versatile, and valuable -- and it costs you absolutely nothing.
Want to compare the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with some other top options? Check out this list of our favorite cash back credit cards today.
