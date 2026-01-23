This Huge Amex Platinum Welcome Bonus Offer Could Pay for Your Next Vacation

Right now, the American Express Platinum Card® is offering a massive welcome offer -- potentially enough to cover your next full trip. If you've been eyeing a vacation, this could be the time to stack up a six-figure pile of points.

Here's how to check your eligibility -- and why this card is one of the most powerful travel tools out there in 2026.

How the current Platinum Card® offer works

The American Express Platinum Card® has one of the biggest offers we've seen so far in 2026.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Since the welcome offer can be different for each person, you'll see your actual offer during the application process. The good news is there's no credit score impact to check. If you're approved and choose to accept the card, your score may be impacted.

Translation: There's no harm in seeing what you qualify for.