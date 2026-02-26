This Huge Venture X Bonus Could Pay for Your Next Vacation

I love when a travel card makes sense even without a welcome offer. But when a card like that also throws in a huge bonus on top? That's gravy. And it's usually the kind you want to pounce on.

That's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of my top recommendations right now. It not only took home Motley Fool Money's Best Travel Credit Card for 2026 award, it's got a quick and easy welcome offer worth hundreds.

Here are the details and how to qualify.

How the Capital One Venture X Card welcome bonus works

New Capital One Venture X Card holders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's a pretty manageable spending requirement -- especially if you've got some larger expenses coming up.

Once those miles are earned, you can redeem them to cover eligible travel purchases like flights, hotels, and rental cars. You can also transfer your miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs if you want to chase even more value.