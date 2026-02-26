This Huge Venture X Bonus Could Pay for Your Next Vacation

I love when a travel card makes sense even without a welcome offer. But when a card like that also throws in a huge bonus on top? That's gravy. And it's usually the kind you want to pounce on.

That's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of my top recommendations right now. It not only took home Motley Fool Money's Best Travel Credit Card for 2026 award, it's got a quick and easy welcome offer worth hundreds.

Here are the details and how to qualify.

How the Capital One Venture X Card welcome bonus works

New Capital One Venture X Card holders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's a pretty manageable spending requirement -- especially if you've got some larger expenses coming up.

Once those miles are earned, you can redeem them to cover eligible travel purchases like flights, hotels, and rental cars. You can also transfer your miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs if you want to chase even more value.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Where you can go with 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)

This welcome bonus (plus all the ongoing miles you earn for regular spending) opens up a ton of possibilities.

With 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel), you've got some good options. Whether you're chasing sun, snow, or something new, here's what those miles could unlock:

  • A long weekend in Napa, complete with flights and a cozy boutique stay
  • A bucket-list trip to Banff, with round-trip airfare and a rental SUV for mountain hopping
  • A luxury hotel in Miami or NYC for three nights, just steps from the action
  • Two round-trip flights to Mexico or the Caribbean, depending on dates
  • A cross-country road trip, with rental car and hotels covered by miles

The best part? You're not locked into a single airline or travel brand. You can book what works for your kind of trip, or transfer miles to loyalty programs if it makes sense.

Why Capital One Venture X Card is built for travelers

Even after the bonus, the Capital One Venture X Card keeps delivering value year after year, even for modest travelers.

Here's what you get for the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees):

  • $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
  • 10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary (equal to $100)
  • Access to 1,300+ airport lounges, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ (after enrollment)
  • $100 experience credit on every Premier Collection hotel stay
  • Up to $120 back on Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fees
  • Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Earn 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
  • Earn 2X miles on all other purchases

That $300 travel credit alone offsets most of the annual fee. And when you factor in the 10,000 anniversary miles every year (worth $100 in travel), it's basically always earning its keep.

Apply today in minutes

If you're mapping out travel plans for 2026, this is a smart time to get a new travel credit card. You're probably booking flights, hotels, or rentals anyway -- may as well let a great new welcome offer cover part of the bill.

The Capital One Venture X Card is best for folks with excellent credit, and it's packed with perks that can handle a lot of the heavy lifting: lounge access, annual travel credits, and miles that are easy to use or transfer.

Explore the full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card details and apply here.

