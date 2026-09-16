This Is Hands-Down the Best Card for Small Business Owners in 2026

Published on Sept. 16, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Right now, the one card I find myself recommending most for small business owners is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

It earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, charges no annual fee, and doesn't make you track or manage anything.

I don't know about you, but back in my freelance days, the last thing I wanted was a super-complex rewards program. This card is the opposite of that -- simple, automatic, and pays easy cash back on every dollar your business spends.

What makes it the best business credit card for most owners

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers a year. Here's what makes this one stand out for most small business owners:

  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases -- no caps, no categories, and rewards that don't expire while your account stays open.
  • $0.00 annual fee -- it won't cost you anything, even when you have periods of low or no usage.
  • Boosted cash back rates for Preferred Rewards for Business members.
  • $500 cash back welcome offer after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days.
  • Intro APR on purchases: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.

I have a soft spot for boring, automatic money moves. Yes, some rewards cards can offer better perks for specific types of spending -- but most have to be used with careful intention to make a difference.

This is the index fund of business cards -- set it, forget it, let the rewards pile up over time.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.

Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

1.5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0.00

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

$500 cash back

  • For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.

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    • Unlimited cash back with no expiration
    • No annual fee
    • Intro APR
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Mediocre incentives
    • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
    • No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • No annual fee.
    • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
    • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
    • Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 3/4/26.

Preferred Rewards for Business can push your rate to 2.62%

It gets even better if you've got your business bank accounts with Bank of America.

Preferred Rewards for Business is the sleeper feature that boosts your cash back rate depending on your membership tier. Here are the levels:

  • Gold: 25% more rewards
  • Platinum: 50% more rewards
  • Platinum Honors: 75% more rewards

At the top tier, that 1.5% cash back rate becomes 2.62% back on everything you buy. This is one of the best flat rates on any card, period.

Here's an example of how powerful that rate boost is. A business charging $60,000 a year with this card earns $900 at 1.5% back. As a Platinum Honors member, the same spending returns about $1,572.

That's roughly $672 extra for zero added effort. It's no accident that Bank of America's loyalty program earned Motley Fool Money's Editors' Choice award for Best Customer Loyalty Program in 2026. If you already bank with it, this is found money.

A $500 welcome offer and intro APR offer give you an early cushion

New cardholders get a nice headstart, too.

Right now, you can earn a $500 cash back bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

For most working businesses, $5,000 in 90 days is normal spending. Or, if you have one large purchase coming up, you might be able to clear that instantly. It's almost like getting a 10% discount on $5,000 of stuff you were about to buy anyway.

You also get 0% introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. A 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable) APR applies after. That window can be useful to float a big equipment or inventory buy without paying interest.

Where this card falls short

Even though I recommend it as a starting point for most businesses, it's not always the right pick. This card has two real gaps that can be dealbreakers.

First, there are no bonus categories. For a business that spends a ton within a specific category (e.g. travel or advertising), it could earn more with a different business rewards credit card.

Second, it charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction. Personally, that's the dealbreaker for my own travel, and won't work for anyone ordering a lot from foreign websites.

If your spending is mostly domestic and spread across categories, though, neither issue will cost you much.

My verdict for 2026

Ask anyone running a business what their most sacred resource is and I bet they'll say "time."

This card is one that rewards you without demanding your attention. You get a strong flat rate, a big welcome offer, a no-interest runway, and zero annual fee.

See the full details and apply for the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards to put your everyday spending to work.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.