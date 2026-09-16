This Is Hands-Down the Best Card for Small Business Owners in 2026

Right now, the one card I find myself recommending most for small business owners is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

It earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, charges no annual fee, and doesn't make you track or manage anything.

I don't know about you, but back in my freelance days, the last thing I wanted was a super-complex rewards program. This card is the opposite of that -- simple, automatic, and pays easy cash back on every dollar your business spends.

What makes it the best business credit card for most owners

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers a year. Here's what makes this one stand out for most small business owners:

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases -- no caps, no categories, and rewards that don't expire while your account stays open.

-- no caps, no categories, and rewards that don't expire while your account stays open. $0.00 annual fee -- it won't cost you anything, even when you have periods of low or no usage.

-- it won't cost you anything, even when you have periods of low or no usage. Boosted cash back rates for Preferred Rewards for Business members.

for Preferred Rewards for Business members. $500 cash back welcome offer after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days.

after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days. Intro APR on purchases: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.

I have a soft spot for boring, automatic money moves. Yes, some rewards cards can offer better perks for specific types of spending -- but most have to be used with careful intention to make a difference.

This is the index fund of business cards -- set it, forget it, let the rewards pile up over time.