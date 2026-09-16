This Is Hands-Down the Best Card for Small Business Owners in 2026
Right now, the one card I find myself recommending most for small business owners is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
It earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, charges no annual fee, and doesn't make you track or manage anything.
I don't know about you, but back in my freelance days, the last thing I wanted was a super-complex rewards program. This card is the opposite of that -- simple, automatic, and pays easy cash back on every dollar your business spends.
What makes it the best business credit card for most owners
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers a year. Here's what makes this one stand out for most small business owners:
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases -- no caps, no categories, and rewards that don't expire while your account stays open.
- $0.00 annual fee -- it won't cost you anything, even when you have periods of low or no usage.
- Boosted cash back rates for Preferred Rewards for Business members.
- $500 cash back welcome offer after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days.
- Intro APR on purchases: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
I have a soft spot for boring, automatic money moves. Yes, some rewards cards can offer better perks for specific types of spending -- but most have to be used with careful intention to make a difference.
This is the index fund of business cards -- set it, forget it, let the rewards pile up over time.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Preferred Rewards for Business can push your rate to 2.62%
It gets even better if you've got your business bank accounts with Bank of America.
Preferred Rewards for Business is the sleeper feature that boosts your cash back rate depending on your membership tier. Here are the levels:
- Gold: 25% more rewards
- Platinum: 50% more rewards
- Platinum Honors: 75% more rewards
At the top tier, that 1.5% cash back rate becomes 2.62% back on everything you buy. This is one of the best flat rates on any card, period.
Here's an example of how powerful that rate boost is. A business charging $60,000 a year with this card earns $900 at 1.5% back. As a Platinum Honors member, the same spending returns about $1,572.
That's roughly $672 extra for zero added effort. It's no accident that Bank of America's loyalty program earned Motley Fool Money's Editors' Choice award for Best Customer Loyalty Program in 2026. If you already bank with it, this is found money.
A $500 welcome offer and intro APR offer give you an early cushion
New cardholders get a nice headstart, too.
Right now, you can earn a $500 cash back bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
For most working businesses, $5,000 in 90 days is normal spending. Or, if you have one large purchase coming up, you might be able to clear that instantly. It's almost like getting a 10% discount on $5,000 of stuff you were about to buy anyway.
You also get 0% introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. A 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable) APR applies after. That window can be useful to float a big equipment or inventory buy without paying interest.
Where this card falls short
Even though I recommend it as a starting point for most businesses, it's not always the right pick. This card has two real gaps that can be dealbreakers.
First, there are no bonus categories. For a business that spends a ton within a specific category (e.g. travel or advertising), it could earn more with a different business rewards credit card.
Second, it charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction. Personally, that's the dealbreaker for my own travel, and won't work for anyone ordering a lot from foreign websites.
If your spending is mostly domestic and spread across categories, though, neither issue will cost you much.
My verdict for 2026
Ask anyone running a business what their most sacred resource is and I bet they'll say "time."
This card is one that rewards you without demanding your attention. You get a strong flat rate, a big welcome offer, a no-interest runway, and zero annual fee.
See the full details and apply for the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards to put your everyday spending to work.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.