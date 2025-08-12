This Is Our Top Pick for a No Annual Fee Credit Card in 2025

Published on Aug. 12, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) isn't just beginner-friendly. It'll likely stay in your wallet for years, because it has no annual fee and a high cash back percentage across different spending types.

I've had mine for ages, and even though I experiment with other rewards cards (I'm a points nerd), this one never leaves my lineup.

In fact, our team just awarded it the Best No Annual Fee Card of 2025. Here's why.

Easy cash back across the board

There's no need to opt-in to categories or activate anything monthly. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® just gives you straight cash back for all your spending.

Here's the cash back breakdown and earning rates:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That last one -- the flat 1.5% -- beats the standard 1% offered by most no-fee cards for everyday spending. And it stacks up fast if you put all your regular purchases on it.

My wife and I spend about $3,000 a month on credit cards. Without any bonus categories or special activity, that 1.5% would give us $540 a year in automatic rewards. Not bad for a no annual fee card!

Get a $200 welcome bonus head start

New Chase Freedom Unlimited cardholders get an extra welcome offer: a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months.

That should be pretty easy for most folks to hit. After getting approved, it's likely just your regular groceries, gas, and Amazon orders will cover it.

Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today and start working towards that $200 bonus.

0% intro APR for 15 months

A sneaky hidden perk here is the 0% introductory APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies.

If you're planning a big expense (like replacing every kitchen appliance after watching too much HGTV -- speaking from experience, don't judge), this card gives you 15 months to pay it off without racking up interest.

Or, if you're stuck paying 20%+ interest on another card, you can transfer that balance and press pause on interest for 15 months. That's a generous window -- longer than most balance transfer offers out there.

More perks than you'd expect for a no-fee card

Even without an annual fee, this card still includes some premium-level benefits:

  • Purchase protection on new items (120 days, up to $500 per claim)
  • Extended warranties on eligible purchases
  • Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
  • Auto rental coverage

These extras are part of what earned the card a 4.8-out of 5-star rating from our review team this year.

Our favorite no annual fee card for 2025

We review hundreds of cards every year. And only a select few hit the sweet spot between everyday rewards, bonus offers, and ongoing perks.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is our 2025 award winner for Best No Annual Fee Card. Whether you're a first-timer or a rewards vet looking for a reliable backup, this is one you'll love.

Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and see for yourself why it's our top no-fee credit card for 2025.

