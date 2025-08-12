This Is Our Top Pick for a No Annual Fee Credit Card in 2025

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) isn't just beginner-friendly. It'll likely stay in your wallet for years, because it has no annual fee and a high cash back percentage across different spending types.

I've had mine for ages, and even though I experiment with other rewards cards (I'm a points nerd), this one never leaves my lineup.

In fact, our team just awarded it the Best No Annual Fee Card of 2025. Here's why.

Easy cash back across the board

There's no need to opt-in to categories or activate anything monthly. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® just gives you straight cash back for all your spending.

Here's the cash back breakdown and earning rates:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That last one -- the flat 1.5% -- beats the standard 1% offered by most no-fee cards for everyday spending. And it stacks up fast if you put all your regular purchases on it.