This Is Our Top Pick for a No-Annual-Fee Credit Card in 2026

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) quietly does everything well -- and it won't cost you a dime to keep.

I've tested a lot of rewards cards over the years, and this one checks a ton of boxes: strong points-earning potential, easy welcome bonus, practical benefits, and no annual fee to worry about.

In fact, our team just named it the Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026. Here's what makes it stand out.

Earn 3X points where it counts

You don't have to mess with rotating categories or remember to "activate" anything. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card gives you triple points automatically on stuff you're probably already spending on.

Here's the full points breakdown:

3X points at restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

at restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans 1X points on other purchases

The high reward rate covers a big slice of most people's monthly spending, from road trips to takeout to your Netflix bill.

Even better -- you can book flights, hotels, or rental cars on whatever website you like and still earn 3X points. Travel purchases don't have to be made through a specific portal, like most travel rewards cards.

If you charge about $2,000 per month across food, gas, travel, streaming, etc., you'd earn roughly 6,000 points monthly. That's 72,000 points per year, worth around $720 in travel or gift card redemptions.

Not bad for a card with no annual fee.