This Is Our Top Pick for a No-Annual-Fee Credit Card in 2026

Published on Nov. 28, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) quietly does everything well -- and it won't cost you a dime to keep.

I've tested a lot of rewards cards over the years, and this one checks a ton of boxes: strong points-earning potential, easy welcome bonus, practical benefits, and no annual fee to worry about.

In fact, our team just named it the Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026. Here's what makes it stand out.

Earn 3X points where it counts

You don't have to mess with rotating categories or remember to "activate" anything. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card gives you triple points automatically on stuff you're probably already spending on.

Here's the full points breakdown:

  • 3X points at restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
  • 1X points on other purchases

The high reward rate covers a big slice of most people's monthly spending, from road trips to takeout to your Netflix bill.

Even better -- you can book flights, hotels, or rental cars on whatever website you like and still earn 3X points. Travel purchases don't have to be made through a specific portal, like most travel rewards cards.

If you charge about $2,000 per month across food, gas, travel, streaming, etc., you'd earn roughly 6,000 points monthly. That's 72,000 points per year, worth around $720 in travel or gift card redemptions.

Not bad for a card with no annual fee.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.

1X-3X points

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

20,000 bonus points

  • This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

    • Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
    • Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
    • Cellphone protection
    • Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
    • The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
    • Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.

Start with an easy welcome offer

New Wells Fargo Autograph® Card holders can earn a welcome offer of 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a $200 value toward cash redemptions or travel. Most people can hit it easily by putting regular bills and grocery runs on the card during those first few months.

Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, statement credits, or even at checkout with PayPal, giving you flexible ways to use your rewards.

Intro APR offer provides breathing room

This card also doubles as a sneaky 0% intro APR card. It offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases; a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies thereafter.

So if you're planning a big expense like travel, a new couch, or even just holiday gifts, this card gives you a full year to pay it off without paying interest.

It's also a nice buffer if you just want a little extra flexibility in your budget without diving into debt.

Our favorite no-annual-fee card for 2026

Our team reviews hundreds of credit cards each year, but only a handful earn a spot on our annual awards list.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card checks all the right boxes for the average American household. With boosted rewards on restaurants, gas, streaming, phone plans, and travel, it aligns well with everyday family spending.

It's also a low-risk way to start earning rewards. With no annual fee, there's practically no downside.

Even better, this card pairs well with premium travel or other cash back cards if you're trying to maximize your points across multiple categories.

That's why it's our top pick for a no-annual-fee card in 2026.

Check out all of our 2026 award-winning cards and find the right combo for your wallet.

For award licensing inquiries, email [email protected].

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.