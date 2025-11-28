This Is Our Top Pick for a No-Annual-Fee Credit Card in 2026
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) quietly does everything well -- and it won't cost you a dime to keep.
I've tested a lot of rewards cards over the years, and this one checks a ton of boxes: strong points-earning potential, easy welcome bonus, practical benefits, and no annual fee to worry about.
In fact, our team just named it the Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026. Here's what makes it stand out.
Earn 3X points where it counts
You don't have to mess with rotating categories or remember to "activate" anything. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card gives you triple points automatically on stuff you're probably already spending on.
Here's the full points breakdown:
- 3X points at restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
The high reward rate covers a big slice of most people's monthly spending, from road trips to takeout to your Netflix bill.
Even better -- you can book flights, hotels, or rental cars on whatever website you like and still earn 3X points. Travel purchases don't have to be made through a specific portal, like most travel rewards cards.
If you charge about $2,000 per month across food, gas, travel, streaming, etc., you'd earn roughly 6,000 points monthly. That's 72,000 points per year, worth around $720 in travel or gift card redemptions.
Not bad for a card with no annual fee.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Start with an easy welcome offer
New Wells Fargo Autograph® Card holders can earn a welcome offer of 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a $200 value toward cash redemptions or travel. Most people can hit it easily by putting regular bills and grocery runs on the card during those first few months.
Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, statement credits, or even at checkout with PayPal, giving you flexible ways to use your rewards.
Intro APR offer provides breathing room
This card also doubles as a sneaky 0% intro APR card. It offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases; a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies thereafter.
So if you're planning a big expense like travel, a new couch, or even just holiday gifts, this card gives you a full year to pay it off without paying interest.
It's also a nice buffer if you just want a little extra flexibility in your budget without diving into debt.
Our favorite no-annual-fee card for 2026
Our team reviews hundreds of credit cards each year, but only a handful earn a spot on our annual awards list.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card checks all the right boxes for the average American household. With boosted rewards on restaurants, gas, streaming, phone plans, and travel, it aligns well with everyday family spending.
It's also a low-risk way to start earning rewards. With no annual fee, there's practically no downside.
Even better, this card pairs well with premium travel or other cash back cards if you're trying to maximize your points across multiple categories.
That's why it's our top pick for a no-annual-fee card in 2026.
Check out all of our 2026 award-winning cards and find the right combo for your wallet.
For award licensing inquiries, email [email protected].
Our Research Expert