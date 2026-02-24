This Little-Known Citi Card Offers 20,000 Bonus Points and 3X at Supermarkets -- With No Annual Fee

The average American household spends about $6,200 a year on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money's latest analysis. That's a lot of money leaving your wallet -- and if your credit card is just shrugging at every swipe, you're leaving real rewards on the table.

The Citi Strata℠ Card, from our partner, quietly earns 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations -- which just so happens to be where most households drop the most money every single month.

And right now, it comes with a welcome offer worth paying attention to.

Start strong: 20,000 bonus points up front

I love a quick and easy welcome bonus. And the Citi Strata℠ Card's current offer is as simple as it gets.

You can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months after account opening. That threshold is very doable for most households, especially if you're using it for groceries.

For context, 20,000 ThankYou Points can be redeemed for $200 in gift cards, travel, or statement credits. Not life-changing, but for a card with a $0 annual fee, it's a genuinely competitive offer.

How the ongoing rewards work

Besides the welcome offer, the Citi Strata℠ Card holds up well as a day-to-day rewards earner:

  • 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com
  • 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations
  • 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants
  • 1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases

The Self-Select Category defaults to streaming if you don't pick one -- which honestly works for most people. And the 5X on Citi Travel is a solid bonus if you book a trip or two a year.

How much you can earn in a year

Let's run some numbers to see what potential rewards could look like.

Using realistic household spending numbers, here's a rough estimate of what you might earn with the Citi Strata℠ Card in year one:

Spending Category Est. Annual Spend Points Rate Points Earned
Supermarkets $6,000 3X 18,000
Gas & EV charging $2,400 3X 7,200
Restaurants $3,600 2X 7,200
Streaming (self-select) $600 3X 1,800
Citi Travel $2,000 5X 10,000
Everything else $10,000 1X 10,000
Total (year 1 est.) 54,200
Data source: Author's calculations.

At a value of roughly $0.01 per point for cash-equivalent redemptions, that's around $542 in value your first year -- $742 if you include the welcome offer!

Not bad for a no-annual-fee card that costs nothing to carry.

A hidden perk for paying down debt

Here is something else that can come in handy for the right person: this card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on Purchases and 15 months on Balance Transfers. After that, a 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness.

If you're carrying credit card debt at 20%+ interest right now (and a lot of people are), transferring that balance to the Citi Strata℠ Card could give you relief on interest and help you pay down that debt faster.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening. But compared to months of high-interest charges, the math often works out heavily in your favor.

The bottom line

The Citi Strata℠ Card is one of those cards that earns its spot in your wallet without charging you to be there.

The rewards structure fits most household's spending habits perfectly, it has a great welcome offer, and a balance transfer option that could genuinely help folks dig out of debt -- all with a $0 annual fee.

It won't replace a premium travel card if that's your thing. But as an everyday spending card? It's easy to recommend.

Read the full Citi Strata℠ Card review here to learn more and apply today.

