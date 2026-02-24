This Little-Known Citi Card Offers 20,000 Bonus Points and 3X at Supermarkets -- With No Annual Fee

The average American household spends about $6,200 a year on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money's latest analysis. That's a lot of money leaving your wallet -- and if your credit card is just shrugging at every swipe, you're leaving real rewards on the table.

The Citi Strata℠ Card, from our partner, quietly earns 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations -- which just so happens to be where most households drop the most money every single month.

And right now, it comes with a welcome offer worth paying attention to.

Start strong: 20,000 bonus points up front

I love a quick and easy welcome bonus. And the Citi Strata℠ Card's current offer is as simple as it gets.

You can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months after account opening. That threshold is very doable for most households, especially if you're using it for groceries.

For context, 20,000 ThankYou Points can be redeemed for $200 in gift cards, travel, or statement credits. Not life-changing, but for a card with a $0 annual fee, it's a genuinely competitive offer.

How the ongoing rewards work

Besides the welcome offer, the Citi Strata℠ Card holds up well as a day-to-day rewards earner:

5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com

for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations

for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants

for each $1 spent at restaurants 1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases

The Self-Select Category defaults to streaming if you don't pick one -- which honestly works for most people. And the 5X on Citi Travel is a solid bonus if you book a trip or two a year.