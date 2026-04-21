This Little-Known Citi Card Offers 30,000 Bonus Points and 3X at Supermarkets -- With No Annual Fee

When our partner, Citi, launched its new Strata lineup, most of the buzz went straight to the more expensive cards -- the $95-a-year Citi Strata Premier® Card and the $595-a-year Citi Strata Elite℠ Card. And honestly, I get it. Big bonuses and luxury perks are easy to write about. But the third member of the family, the no-annual-fee Citi Strata℠ Card, has been flying under the radar for a while -- and it shouldn't be. This card earns serious rewards on categories people actually spend in, and has a welcome bonus that strikes a balance between value and attainability. Here's a closer look at what makes the Citi Strata℠ Card worth your attention. Unlock strong earning rates across everyday categories When it comes to earning rates, the Citi Strata℠ Card punches a bit above its weight. It earns great rewards on a wide range of everyday categories, rivaling cards that actually have an annual fee. It comes with: 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com

3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations

2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants

1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases I particularly like the 3X self-select category, which you can change once a calendar quarter. That means you can calibrate rewards to how you actually spend throughout the year.

Citi Strata℠ Card Apply Now for Citi Strata℠ Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Strata℠ Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases. 1X-5X ThankYou® Points Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. 20,000 bonus points Bottom Line This no-annual-fee card delivers outsized value for everyday spenders who want flexibility and rewards without the cost. With up to 5X points on Citi Travel® bookings, 3X on gas, supermarkets, transit, and a self-select category, plus 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a strong fit for anyone looking to earn points and save on interest at the same time. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons No annual fee Welcome offer Earn rewards on travel, gas and grocery purchases Rotating self-select bonus category 0% intro APR Balance transfer fee

Card Details Earn 20,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months; after that, the variable APR will be 18.49% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases. No Annual Fee



Plus: Get a solid welcome bonus Right now, the Citi Strata℠ Card is offering a welcome bonus of 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in your first 3 months. That's a haul that we estimate to be worth at least $200 when redeemed through the Citi Travel portal, and potentially even more if you use Citi's transfer partners. You can also redeem points for cash back, gift cards, and more, although you'll generally get less value that way. Travel is typically the way to go here. And remember, the Citi Strata℠ Card has no annual fee. That means if you earn this bonus, you're already up about $200 lifetime on the card. Ready to get started? Click here to learn more about the Citi Strata℠ Card and apply today. Is the Citi Strata℠ Card right for you? The Citi Strata℠ Card is a great fit for anyone who wants easy travel rewards. There are a few rival cards worth keeping in mind, though. First, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) has its own set of versatile earning rates. You'll get: 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases Plus, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card's welcome bonus is almost identical. You'll get 20,000 bonus points (worth $200 cash redemption value) after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.



Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating Wells Fargo Autograph® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for unlimited rewards 20,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. 1X-3X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for unlimited rewards



Then there's an even simpler option, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card. It earns 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no bonus categories to track. If you ask me, most people are better off with the Citi Strata℠ Card or Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. But if you want simple, automatic rewards across all kinds of spending, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card has you covered. It also has a slightly higher welcome bonus. You'll get 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.



Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for unlimited rewards on purchases 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 1.5-3 points per dollar Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for unlimited rewards on purchases