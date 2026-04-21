This Little-Known Citi Card Offers 30,000 Bonus Points and 3X at Supermarkets -- With No Annual Fee
When our partner, Citi, launched its new Strata lineup, most of the buzz went straight to the more expensive cards -- the $95-a-year Citi Strata Premier® Card and the $595-a-year Citi Strata Elite℠ Card. And honestly, I get it. Big bonuses and luxury perks are easy to write about.
But the third member of the family, the no-annual-fee Citi Strata℠ Card, has been flying under the radar for a while -- and it shouldn't be. This card earns serious rewards on categories people actually spend in, and has a welcome bonus that strikes a balance between value and attainability.
Here's a closer look at what makes the Citi Strata℠ Card worth your attention.
Unlock strong earning rates across everyday categories
When it comes to earning rates, the Citi Strata℠ Card punches a bit above its weight. It earns great rewards on a wide range of everyday categories, rivaling cards that actually have an annual fee.
It comes with:
- 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com
- 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations
- 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants
- 1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases
I particularly like the 3X self-select category, which you can change once a calendar quarter. That means you can calibrate rewards to how you actually spend throughout the year.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
1X-5X ThankYou® Points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
20,000 bonus points
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This no-annual-fee card delivers outsized value for everyday spenders who want flexibility and rewards without the cost. With up to 5X points on Citi Travel® bookings, 3X on gas, supermarkets, transit, and a self-select category, plus 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a strong fit for anyone looking to earn points and save on interest at the same time.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- Welcome offer
- Earn rewards on travel, gas and grocery purchases
- Rotating self-select bonus category
- 0% intro APR
- Balance transfer fee
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- Earn 20,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months; after that, the variable APR will be 18.49% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services.
- Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
- No Annual Fee
Plus: Get a solid welcome bonus
Right now, the Citi Strata℠ Card is offering a welcome bonus of 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in your first 3 months. That's a haul that we estimate to be worth at least $200 when redeemed through the Citi Travel portal, and potentially even more if you use Citi's transfer partners.
You can also redeem points for cash back, gift cards, and more, although you'll generally get less value that way. Travel is typically the way to go here.
And remember, the Citi Strata℠ Card has no annual fee. That means if you earn this bonus, you're already up about $200 lifetime on the card.
Ready to get started? Click here to learn more about the Citi Strata℠ Card and apply today.
Is the Citi Strata℠ Card right for you?
The Citi Strata℠ Card is a great fit for anyone who wants easy travel rewards. There are a few rival cards worth keeping in mind, though.
First, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) has its own set of versatile earning rates. You'll get:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
Plus, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card's welcome bonus is almost identical. You'll get 20,000 bonus points (worth $200 cash redemption value) after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.
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Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for unlimited rewards
|20,000 bonus points Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
|1X-3X points Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for unlimited rewards
Then there's an even simpler option, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card. It earns 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no bonus categories to track.
If you ask me, most people are better off with the Citi Strata℠ Card or Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. But if you want simple, automatic rewards across all kinds of spending, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card has you covered.
It also has a slightly higher welcome bonus. You'll get 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
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Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
Want to see even more options? Check out our full list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards and find the one that's right for you today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.